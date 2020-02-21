Tesla gets green light to clear forest for German Gigafactory

The company has received approval for a German court to continue to clear the forest at its future location outside Berlin.

The work came to a halt following a complaint brought forth by a local environmentalist group called the Gruene Liga Brandenburg (Green League of Brandenburg). The court has however rejected the environmental group’s request and Tesla has been given a green light to clear the area of the trees, according to a report in Reuters. The court had to temporarily halt the tree felling earlier this month in order to allow for a due process.