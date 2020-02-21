© GPV

GPV Electronics CN resumes production

On 19 February 2020, the Chinese Central Government informed that all enterprises in the Guangdong province are now allowed to resume production.

Therefore, the GPV Electronics production site in Guangdong has resumed operation and production is running again, though with reduced capacity. The company states in an update that the overall focus lies on the prevention and control of the coronavirus and all necessary measures have been taken. "In general, health and safety is very important in GPV and we follow all government regulations on how to prevent and control the coronavirus. The production site in Guangdong is disinfected daily, we have secured a safe access to the site and have a sufficient number of masks in stock. Further measures will be taken to ensure the highest level of security," the update reads.