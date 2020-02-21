© Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension moves its main commercial activity to USA

Nano Dimension announces that the company is establishing its headquarters for the Americas in South Florida.

With a growing customer base on the eastern seaboard, Nano Dimension will now be able to better serve its customers through its new training and demo center and will provide additive manufacturing electronic (AME) services locally from the United States, a press release reads. The new headquarters will become the company’s main sales, customer support, logistic and training center. The new facility is being established for the benefit of the company's customers and prospective industry partners. Nano Dimension is also hiring additional personnel in the United States for its AME fabrication facility, producing High Performance Electronic Devices (Hi-PEDs). “From here the company will launch our AME Service Bureau. There we shall convert digital electronic CAD/CAM files into sophisticated Hi-PEDs, ready to be installed in electronic assemblies and connected to electrical power,” says Yoav Stern, Nano Dimension’s newly appointed CEO, in the press release. “South Florida attracts our interest as it encompasses an attractive work environment and workforce, as well as being a central point between North America, Latin America and Europe. Our technical support and application engineering teams in South Florida will supply maintenance services to our customers, which includes defense contractors as well as the aerospace industry and other government agencies.”