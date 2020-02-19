© BMZ Group

BMZ subsidiary Poland reports successful business year 2019

BMZ Poland, the second largest production site of the BMZ Group, is expanding its production area and is reporting 10% sales growth and thereby reached record results for the business year 2019.

The past year led to a very positive result at the Polish subsidiary, particularly in terms of operating profit growth. The economic situation has become more volatile, while global growth has slowed noticeably. Despite an increasingly difficult market environment, BMZ Poland remains on its course. This is a confirmation of the BMZ Group's continuous growth averaging 30% per year. In each month of the past year, activities were focused on sales and, in particular, results, which led to a significantly higher gross margin of 11% at the end of 2019, an increase of almost 50% over the previous year. Last year, construction work began on the new production unit, which will soon be completed. This will double the production area to 9'000 square metres and will ensure higher capacities for the production of battery packs for customers. "The company's focus on the design and production of large batteries (so-called Big Packs) enables it to consistently increase its market share in the e-bus segment. In addition to Poland, we are simultaneously working on expansion projects at three other locations, which are being realized completely with cash. We are perfectly positioned worldwide around 2020 and beyond to achieve stable higher turnover and profits," says CMO Christian Adamczyk in a press release..