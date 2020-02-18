© TrendForce Analysis | February 18, 2020
Global DRAM revenue holds steady in 4Q19
The DRAM inventory finally returned to a relatively normal level for most OEMs in 4Q19 after nearly three consecutive quarters of adjustments, says the DRAMeXchange research division of TrendForce.
As the growth in the industry’s overall DRAM supply will be fairly limited in 2020, buyers have been raising procurement ahead of time. Therefore, despite the relatively strong base period in 3Q19, DRAM suppliers increased their sales bits in 4Q19. This increase was able to largely offset the declines in their quotes. All in all, 4Q19 global DRAM revenue registered a minor decrease of 1.5% QoQ, showing a relatively flat trend compared to the previous quarter. Now, in the first quarter of this year (1Q20), contract prices of PC DRAM and server DRAM products have rallied as PC OEMs and cloud service providers remain fairly proactive in building up their inventories. However, DRAM suppliers’ shipment performances in 1Q20 will be affected by the usual seasonal headwinds of Lunar New Year break in Asia. The three dominant DRAM suppliers are expected to post a QoQ decline in their sales bits for the period. From the revenue angle in 4Q19, the QoQ growth of Samsung’s server DRAM shipments was lower than that of its chief competitors; its sales bits for the period increased by just 2-3% QoQ, while its ASP saw a QoQ drop. Samsung’s revenue retreated by 5% QoQ to USD 6.76 billion. SK Hynix’s sales bits grew by around 8% QoQ, which more than offset the QoQ drop of its ASP. The company’s revenue increased by 2.9% QoQ to USD 4.54 billion. Micron’s sales bits increased by nearly 10% QoQ, with revenue reaching USD 3.47 billion – a 2.1% increase QoQ. From the profitability standpoint, almost all suppliers with the sole exception of Samsung failed to achieve a turnaround in 4Q19 mainly because their ASPs fell again by magnitudes of 7-8% versus the previous quarter. Samsung managed to increase its operating margin against headwinds to 36% from 33% in the third quarter due to the cost reduction associated with its transition to the 1Y-nm production. Additionally, Samsung managed to recover some of the write-off in connection with the quality issue of its 1X-nm process. Conversely, SK Hynix has seen its profitability negatively affected by the cost incurred during the course of its transition to the 1Y-nm production. For this supplier, the yield rate has been low during the early phase of the technology migration. SK Hynix posted the largest decline in operating margin among the top three suppliers, dropping to 19% from 24% of the previous quarter. Micron’s operating margin for its fiscal 1Q20 (September to November) was 20%, down from 24% in the previous fiscal quarter. The decline in Micron’s ASP was similar in magnitude to the declines experienced by the two Korean suppliers in their fiscal 4Q19 (October-December 2019). Moving to 1Q20, there is now a possibility that rising quotes could improve suppliers’ profitability. However, the uptick in prices is expected to be marginal, so improvements in suppliers’ operating margins will unlikely be significant. On the matters of technology and production, Samsung will be scaling back DRAM production at Line 13 by allocating more of the facility’s wafer capacity to CMOS image sensors (i.e., the same policy for Line 11). However, the second fab of the Pyeongtaek base (P2L) will begin volume production in 2H20 to offset the production cut at Line 13. Around that same time, Samsung will also start the migration to the 1Z-nm technology. Samsung’s total DRAM production capacity by the end of this year will not change much from the end of last year. Since Samsung still has a cautious outlook, the share of the 1Z-nm production in its overall output will not expand significantly this year. SK Hynix’s production plan for 2020 involves shifting the wafer capacity of M10 from DRAM to CMOS image sensors and raising DRAM wafer starts at M14. SK Hynix will probably maintain a conservative approach for the two new fabs in Wuxi because of the ongoing US-China trade dispute as well as the recent COVID-19 epidemic. On the technology front, SK Hynix will be focusing on advancing to the 1Y-nm technology this year. With respect to Micron’s plans for 2020, its subsidiary Micron Memory Taiwan (formerly Rexchip) is mainly producing on the 1X-nm process, but it will be upgrading to the 1Z-nm technology, thus skipping the 1Y-nm stage altogether. Micron’s other subsidiary Micron Technology Taiwan (formerly Inotera) now has more than 50% of its output based on the 1X-nm production. It is also in the midst of advancing to the 1Y-nm technology, which now makes up about 30% of its output. Turning to the performances of Taiwan-based suppliers in 4Q19, in comparison with a relatively strong base period in 3Q19, Nanya’s sales bits suffered a QoQ decreased in 4Q19. Moreover, the company’s ASP registered a decline. Nanya posted a QoQ decline of 9.3% in revenue. Nevertheless, Nanya has a positive outlook for 1Q20 and expects a turnaround in its revenue result for the period. Nanya believes it will be able to achieve a QoQ growth for both ASP and sales bits in the first quarter. Winbond’s DRAM revenue also fell by 9.8% QoQ owing to weaker-than-expected sales of its new 25nm products and sliding ASP. Powerchip’s DRAM revenue (from own branded, in-house manufactured PC DRAM, excluding foundry DRAM orders) registered a QoQ decline of around 20%. Powerchip continues to transfer wafer capacity from DRAM to CMOS image sensors as the demand for the latter products are stronger. This strategy squeezes its DRAM output and shipments.
Prime Technological Services acquire ITS EMS provider Prime Technological Services LLC has acquired Georgia-based I Technical Services (ITS).
Florida’s Sypris snags BAE Systems contract Sypris Electronics LLC, a subsidiary of Sypris Solutions Inc., has won a contract award from London-based BAE Systems’ Electronic Systems sector.
Into the future, San Diego style IPC APEX EXPO, the North American electronics manufacturing industry’s biggest gig, has left the teenage years behind with this year’s 20th anniversary show held Feb 3-8 in San Diego.
5 semiconductor companies hold 53% of global wafer capacity The world’s top-five wafer capacity leaders each had capacity of more than 1,000,000 wafer starts per month, says IC Insights.
Global DRAM revenue holds steady in 4Q19 The DRAM inventory finally returned to a relatively normal level for most OEMs in 4Q19 after nearly three consecutive quarters of adjustments, says the DRAMeXchange research division of TrendForce.
Mitsubishi Electric completes new satellite production facility Mitsubishi Electric has completed construction of a new facility for the production of satellites at the company’s Kamakura Works in Kamakura, Japan.
ISS-Broadband delivered by Kongsberg Kongsberg equipment is to enable broadband transmission for the International Space Station (ISS) to 'significantly improve communication between the ESA astronauts manning the station and earth.
Mycronic receives order for an SLX mask writer Swedish equipment provider, Mycronic AB, has received an order for the new SLX mask writer from a customer in Asia. The customer already has mask writers from Mycronic.
A new production unit for mirror segments for ELT Safran's new production unit at the company's Saint-Benoît facility near Poitiers in central France will make the primary mirror segments for Europe's Extremely Large Telescope (ELT).
A more sustainable approach to semiconductor manufacturing Reuse; that is the key to driving environmental sustainability in global semiconductor manufacturing, says Steven Zhou, CEO of Moov Technologies.
Teslas German venture comes to a halt following court order A court in Germany has ordered the US electric carmaker to stop clearing the forest at its future location outside Berlin.
Marposs expands with acquisition of Stil Precision metrology equipment supplier Marposs has acquired STIL S.A.S., a French company specializing in research, development, production and sales of optical measurement instruments.
Z-AXIS shares good news from 2019 Electronics design and CMS provider Z-AXIS Inc. released 2019 data showing showing robust revenue growth as well as an expansion to its workforce.
Fluidra reaches a deal to acquire Fabtronics Fluidra, a company within the pool and wellness equipment industry, has acquired Australian electronics manufacturer Fabtronics to strengthen its R&D capabilities and to incorporate complete, efficient and cost-effective electronics design and manufacturing solutions.
Garz & Fricke acquires Keith & Koep Hamburg-based Garz & Fricke Group has acquired Keith & Koep GmbH, located in Wuppertal, Germany. With this move, a new powerhouse for ARM-based embedded technologies in Europe has been formed.
ABB to close Hungarian plant – 1’000 jobs lost The power and automation company will close its production facility in Ozd, in northeastern Hungary, by the end of the year.
AT&S' plant Chongqing II back in operation Austrian PCB manufacturer, AT&S, announces that the Plant II at its Chinese location in Chongqing will resume operations.
Arçelik A.Ş files IP lawsuit against LG Arçelik A.S, owners of the Beko and Grundig brands, filed a lawsuit against LG Electronics and its subsidiaries in Germany and France for patent infringement in relation to the unlicensed implementation of the company’s direct drive technology in LG Electronics’ “6 Motion” washing machines.
Seagate unifying workforce at green Fremont site Data storage and management solutions provider Seagate Technology plc is consolidating its San Francisco Bay Area workforce by relocating the company’s Cupertino operations to its existing sustainable Fremont facility.
Coronavirus afflicts more electronic supply chains With the epidemic arriving at dawn of 5G’s mainstream deployment phase, the coronavirus has the potential to disrupt the progress of the next-generation wireless standard, as the crisis slows or threatens to slow the production of key smartphone components, including displays and semiconductors, according to Omdia.
Solid financial improvements for Kitron EMS provider Kitron could show off solid financial improvements, both for the fourth quarter and full year 2019.
Zollner resumes operations in China The German EMS provider Zollner says that its plant in Taicang is reopened. Work continues under strict safety conditions and not to the full extent.
Step-by-Step: Foxconn makes progress in WI Next construction phases of vertical construction, including steel placement, have commenced at Foxconn’s 296,000-square-foot Smart Manufacturing Center at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park (WVSTP).
Eaton boosts offerings with acquisition of PDI Inc. Power management company Eaton has struck a deal to purchase Virginia-based Power Distribution Inc. (PDI), a supplier of mission critical power distribution, static switching, and power monitoring equipment.Load more news