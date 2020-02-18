© Mitsubishi Electric Electronics Production | February 18, 2020
Mitsubishi Electric completes new satellite production facility
Mitsubishi Electric has completed construction of a new facility for the production of satellites at the company’s Kamakura Works in Kamakura, Japan.
Together with existing facilities, Mitsubishi Electric’s combined annual capacity will increase to 18 satellites, up from 10 at present, which will enable the company to satisfy the growing demand for governmental satellites in Japan and commercial communication satellites worldwide. The new facility will increase production efficiency, shorten production time, reduce costs and elevate product quality for enhanced competitiveness. It will incorporate information technologies based on Mitsubishi Electric’s e-F@ctory solutions. In addition, the new facility will incorporate Mitsubishi Electric products, such as a heat pump air-conditioning system, LED lights and high-efficiency transformers. The Japanese market for governmental satellites is expected to grow under the country’s Basic Plan for Space Policy, which calls for the development of observation, communication and positioning satellites that support daily life and facilitate the commercial use of space for the enhancement of Japan’s industrial and scientific foundations. Last year, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) announced its participation in the U.S. government’s Gateway project targeting a manned station near the moon, which is expected to stimulate increased demand for governmental satellites. Separately, the global market for small communication and observation satellites also is envisioned growing.
Global DRAM revenue holds steady in 4Q19 The DRAM inventory finally returned to a relatively normal level for most OEMs in 4Q19 after nearly three consecutive quarters of adjustments, says the DRAMeXchange research division of TrendForce.
Mitsubishi Electric completes new satellite production facility Mitsubishi Electric has completed construction of a new facility for the production of satellites at the company’s Kamakura Works in Kamakura, Japan.
ISS-Broadband delivered by Kongsberg Kongsberg equipment is to enable broadband transmission for the International Space Station (ISS) to 'significantly improve communication between the ESA astronauts manning the station and earth.
Mycronic receives order for an SLX mask writer Swedish equipment provider, Mycronic AB, has received an order for the new SLX mask writer from a customer in Asia. The customer already has mask writers from Mycronic.
A new production unit for mirror segments for ELT Safran's new production unit at the company's Saint-Benoît facility near Poitiers in central France will make the primary mirror segments for Europe's Extremely Large Telescope (ELT).
A more sustainable approach to semiconductor manufacturing Reuse; that is the key to driving environmental sustainability in global semiconductor manufacturing, says Steven Zhou, CEO of Moov Technologies.
Teslas German venture comes to a halt following court order A court in Germany has ordered the US electric carmaker to stop clearing the forest at its future location outside Berlin.
Marposs expands with acquisition of Stil Precision metrology equipment supplier Marposs has acquired STIL S.A.S., a French company specializing in research, development, production and sales of optical measurement instruments.
Z-AXIS shares good news from 2019 Electronics design and CMS provider Z-AXIS Inc. released 2019 data showing showing robust revenue growth as well as an expansion to its workforce.
Fluidra reaches a deal to acquire Fabtronics Fluidra, a company within the pool and wellness equipment industry, has acquired Australian electronics manufacturer Fabtronics to strengthen its R&D capabilities and to incorporate complete, efficient and cost-effective electronics design and manufacturing solutions.
Garz & Fricke acquires Keith & Koep Hamburg-based Garz & Fricke Group has acquired Keith & Koep GmbH, located in Wuppertal, Germany. With this move, a new powerhouse for ARM-based embedded technologies in Europe has been formed.
ABB to close Hungarian plant – 1’000 jobs lost The power and automation company will close its production facility in Ozd, in northeastern Hungary, by the end of the year.
AT&S' plant Chongqing II back in operation Austrian PCB manufacturer, AT&S, announces that the Plant II at its Chinese location in Chongqing will resume operations.
Arçelik A.Ş files IP lawsuit against LG Arçelik A.S, owners of the Beko and Grundig brands, filed a lawsuit against LG Electronics and its subsidiaries in Germany and France for patent infringement in relation to the unlicensed implementation of the company’s direct drive technology in LG Electronics’ “6 Motion” washing machines.
Seagate unifying workforce at green Fremont site Data storage and management solutions provider Seagate Technology plc is consolidating its San Francisco Bay Area workforce by relocating the company’s Cupertino operations to its existing sustainable Fremont facility.
Coronavirus afflicts more electronic supply chains With the epidemic arriving at dawn of 5G’s mainstream deployment phase, the coronavirus has the potential to disrupt the progress of the next-generation wireless standard, as the crisis slows or threatens to slow the production of key smartphone components, including displays and semiconductors, according to Omdia.
Solid financial improvements for Kitron EMS provider Kitron could show off solid financial improvements, both for the fourth quarter and full year 2019.
Zollner resumes operations in China The German EMS provider Zollner says that its plant in Taicang is reopened. Work continues under strict safety conditions and not to the full extent.
Step-by-Step: Foxconn makes progress in WI Next construction phases of vertical construction, including steel placement, have commenced at Foxconn’s 296,000-square-foot Smart Manufacturing Center at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park (WVSTP).
Eaton boosts offerings with acquisition of PDI Inc. Power management company Eaton has struck a deal to purchase Virginia-based Power Distribution Inc. (PDI), a supplier of mission critical power distribution, static switching, and power monitoring equipment.
BASF to set up cathode active material production in Germany BASF is planning a new battery materials production site in Schwarzheide, Germany, as part of its multi-step investment plan to support the European electric vehicle (EV) value chain.
Shipment from China to GPV sites worldwide has restarted Some of GPV's most important suppliers in China are back in operation which means that important shipment to GPV sites worldwide has restarted. However, not all supplies might be complete, the company says.
Orbit One expands with new test team in Poland The Swedish EMS provider is launching another test team within the group.
Volvo and Geely considers a combined company Volvo Car AB and Geely Automobile Holdings Limited are considering combining their businesses to create a strong global group, which would accelerate financial and technological synergies between the two companies.Load more news