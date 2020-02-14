© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Marposs expands with acquisition of Stil

Precision metrology equipment supplier Marposs has acquired STIL S.A.S., a French company specializing in research, development, production and sales of optical measurement instruments.

The acquisition will expand Marposs’ capabilities in optical measurement, test and inspection and allow for inroads into new industries, a press release said. STIL technology is based on chromatic confocal aberration and chromatic white light interferometry. The company exports 60% of its products outside of European markets. In a press release announcing the acquisition, Marposs Head of Marketing and New Market Development Matteo Zoin said, “The high precision measurement technology developed by STIL is an excellent complement to Marposs’ existing solution portfolio, offering opportunities for use in the glass, glass packaging, plastic, precision mechanics, consumer electronics, semiconductors, and biomedical industries.” Stil expects global growth opportunities as a result of the sale, partially due to Marposs’ extensive sales and service network around the world. Marposs is a privately held company founded in 1952 and headquartered in Italy. The company’s global locations include those in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.