Z-AXIS shares good news from 2019

Electronics design and CMS provider Z-AXIS Inc. released 2019 data showing showing robust revenue growth as well as an expansion to its workforce.

Revenue was up 50% last year, with overall employment increased by 10% in 2019, thanks to the addition of staff in purchasing, design engineering, manufacturing engineering, and production, a press release said. Z-AXIS President and CEO Michael Allen said, “Our growth was largely due to a strong focus on process improvements, leading to increased efficiency and capacity. I am extremely pleased with the results, and with the dedication to continuous improvement by both management and staff, across all areas of the company.” Key growth areas cited in the announcement include PCB assembly, robotic conformal coating of PCBAs, and electronic product (box build) assembly services. Founded in Western New York in 1989, Z-AXIS serves customers throughout North America.