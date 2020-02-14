© Garz Fricke

Garz & Fricke acquires Keith & Koep

Hamburg-based Garz & Fricke Group has acquired Keith & Koep GmbH, located in Wuppertal, Germany. With this move, a new powerhouse for ARM-based embedded technologies in Europe has been formed.

Consisting of a combination of hardware and software, these systems are among the most important components in technical devices. Fields of application include medical technology, electronics for professional kitchen equipment, security technology, and industrial automation. In March 2019, the Garz & Fricke Group already acquired Stuttgart-based e-GITS GmbH, a software application HMI, cloud technology and IoT developer. With the acquisition of Keith & Koep, the second within a year, the group now has its headquarters in Hamburg and locations in Wuppertal, Stuttgart, Minneapolis (USA) and Chennai (India). “With Keith & Koep, we’re complementing our product portfolio perfectly. While we supply our customers with human machine interfaces (HMI), application software and complementary products such as payment services, Keith & Koep specializes in system on modules — in other words, compact plug-in computer modules. These have a wide range of applications and are used wherever special interfaces and form factors are required,” says Matthias Fricke, Managing Director of Garz & Fricke, in a press release. Keith & Koep computer modules are applied in the fields of medical technology, industrial automation, robotics, aerospace engineering, and more. The module technology enables extended product life cycles, as the plug-in modules can be replaced in most cases if necessary. This enables Garz & Fricke to offer an extended product range. “New sales markets are opening up for us because we can sell our products via the international sales partners and the Garz & Fricke subsidiary in the US,” says Volker Keith, Managing Director of Keith & Koep. Garz & Fricke will retain all employees as well as the production site in Wuppertal. Volker Keith and Luitger Koep will stay on as managing directors of Keith & Koep. With this acquisition, the number of employees of the Garz & Fricke Group increases to 180. The company expects continued strong growth and plans to further expand its business into industrial small computers and software development.