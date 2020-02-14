© AT&S

AT&S' plant Chongqing II back in operation

Austrian PCB manufacturer, AT&S, announces that the Plant II at its Chinese location in Chongqing will resume operations.

Due to the coronavirus, the Chinese New Year holidays were extended. The opening of the plant was preceded by very intensive negotiations with the Chinese authorities, which, in accordance with a local regulation, tie the restart of production to strict requirements. “We are very happy and also relieved that we can start production again and were able to meet all the requirements and guidelines of the authorities,” says AT&S CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer, in a press release. “I would like to thank our colleagues in China personally and on behalf of the board team for their great efforts. In the past few days and hours, the team on site has accomplished something extraordinary.” In order to receive the positive notification from the Chinese authorities, a comprehensive documentation of the precautionary measures as well as the travel movements and adherence to the quarantine regulations of all employees was necessary. With the approval, all three Chinese AT&S plants are now in operation again, at least with limited capacities. Chongqing Plant I continued operation during the New Year holidays with a short, maintenance-related interruption and therefore did not fall under the above-mentioned regulation to restart production. The largest Chinese AT&S plant in Shanghai went into operation as planned on February 10, after the extended New Year holidays. However, the situation in China remains volatile and is being closely monitored and supervised by the top management.