Seagate unifying workforce at green Fremont site

Data storage and management solutions provider Seagate Technology plc is consolidating its San Francisco Bay Area workforce by relocating the company’s Cupertino operations to its existing sustainable Fremont facility.

The move, which will combine Consumer Solutions, Systems Solutions, Recording Media Operations, and other functions, will be finished in May, according to a company press release, and is designed to enhance employee collaboration. The 400,000-square-foot Fremont product design center, which Seagate purchased in 2013, is Gold LEED-certified, and features a sustainable, green footprint, with features that include high-efficiency fixtures resulting in a potable water reduction of 56%, occupancy sensors, optimized HVAC systems, and ENERGY STAR appliances. Other sustainable materials include up to 94% FSC-certified wood-based materials in the building’s construction. Low-emitting adhesives and sealants, paints and coatings, flooring systems, systems furniture, and seating are used throughout the site. The building also offers people-centered advantages like bicycle storage and employee changing rooms to encourage environmentally friendly transportation to and from work. Seagate Technology plc was founding in 1978 in Cupertino, California.