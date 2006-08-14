50% increased capacity at Link Microtek

Basingstoke-based Link Microtek has expanded its workforce and its floor space by almost 50%.

To meet the major increase in demand for Link Microtek´s manufactured products the company has expanded both its floor space and its workforce by 50%. Link Microtek has also made significant investments in new production equipment and new testing equipment including the latest Agilent PNA-L series 10MHz to 40GHz vector network analyser.



"We are delighted with the performance of our manufacturing operation this year, and the enlargement of the facility will help Link Microtek's overall growth to continue at a healthy rate as the company moves towards its long-term goal of becoming the dominant supplier of RF and microwave components and subsystems in the UK and Ireland", Link Microtek's Managing Director, Steve Cranstone, said commented on the expansion.