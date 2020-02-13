© maksim pasko dreamstime.com Analysis | February 13, 2020
Coronavirus afflicts more electronic supply chains
With the epidemic arriving at dawn of 5G’s mainstream deployment phase, the coronavirus has the potential to disrupt the progress of the next-generation wireless standard, as the crisis slows or threatens to slow the production of key smartphone components, including displays and semiconductors, according to Omdia.
The coronavirus is spreading through global technology supply chains, impacting diverse and interconnected sectors of the electronics industry. Amid this rapidly unfolding crisis, Omdia’s analysts are focusing their attention on how coronavirus is affecting both demand and supply, closely examining constituent supply chains for the worldwide 5G smartphone market. The following Omdia Update presents the latest findings uncovered by our experts regarding the impact of coronavirus on 5G and other technology segments. 5G at risk The global 5G value chain is projected to generate $3.6 trillion in economic output and support 22.3 million jobs worldwide by 2035. As a result, the stakes for players throughout the technology industry value chain couldn’t be higher. China’s smartphone market weakens China is the world’s largest smartphone market, accounting for 27 percent market share in 2019, according to the Mobile Handset Database – Country report from Omdia. In its third-quarter forecast update, Omdia predicted that the Chinese market would stop declining and start to rebound in 2020. However, due to the coronavirus crisis, Omdia now believes the Chinese market is likely to suffer another contraction in unit shipments. The number of smartphones shipped to China annually is expected to decline to 373.9 million units in 2019, a 4 percent decrease from 390.8 million units in 2018. The biggest negative impact will be felt in Chinese domestic sales. As the outbreak period lengthens, weakening demand will extend to other regions. The extent of the impact will depend on the duration of the epidemic. Omdia is currently evaluating different time scenarios and their expected impacts on Chinese smartphone demand. Display production slashed in February In a new update from February 11, Omdia’s Displays service estimates that utilization at China’s display fabs utilization will decline by 20 percent to 25 percent in February. However, the country’s production and output will drop 40 percent to 50 percent due to component shortages. Manufacturing of display panels used in products including 5G smartphones has been significantly impacted by the coronavirus epidemic, with suppliers contending with both labor and component shortages. After closing for the government-extended Lunar New Year holiday, most display panel makers with manufacturing operations in Wuhan and elsewhere in China resumed operations starting on February 3. However, numerous employees and workers remain unable to return to their workplaces because of travel restrictions in China, reports. LCD polarizers and LCD module printed circuit boards (PCBs) are now in a state of shortage due to the production bottleneck and also because of logistics issues. Panel makers are dealing with low inventory for polarizers. This issue is persisting even after the resumption of production at most facilities. Games market influenced by coronavirus The impact of coronavirus has had a broadly positive effect on player engagement and in-game spending in the Chinese games market. However, when considering the supply chain disruption caused by the contagion, the overall effect on the global market is negative. For the period from Jan. 12 to Feb. 10, according to Priori Data, iOS mobile game daily active users (DAUs) rose at a healthy rate 5.3 percent, while net revenue increased by 5.2 percent, due to the Lunar New Year sales surge and users under quarantine being unable to leave their homes. However, during the last seven days, revenue growth has flattened. Comparatively, for location-based titles, the effect has been more severe. For example, daily net revenue for Let’s Hunt Monsters—China’s equivalent of Pokémon Go—suffered an 83 percent decline over the past 10 days, hitting an all-time low. Generally, the Chinese government’s move to extend the Lunar New Year holiday helped to boost user engagement with legacy titles and increase in-game spending. As a result, we are likely to observe an uptick in China’s PC gaming market in the first quarter, but this is unlikely to reverse the overall declining trend in the PC games market in the region. Semiconductor supply steady for now—but risks are mounting Omdia so far has not detected any coronavirus impact on the supply of semiconductors used in 5G smartphones and other products. However, the epidemic does raise some serious long-term concerns. If coronavirus continues to spread and spur significant public-health problems in China, electronics manufacturers in the country may be forced to slow manufacturing or even shut down some operations. This could have a significant impact on global semiconductor supply. Looking at the major Chinese semiconductor foundries, the proportion of revenue they obtain from domestic customers is significant. If there is a deceleration in manufacturing within China, it is likely to not only impact chip suppliers but also companies that purchase large volumes of chips to produce end products. These companies include electronic manufacturing services (EMS) providers and original design manufacturers (ODMs). Medical imaging takes on the coronavirus According to Chinese officials, a total of 44,653 cases have been confirmed. Radiography and CT imaging will play a fundamental role in mass screening and diagnosis of suspected patients of the deadly coronavirus. In such circumstances, artificial-intelligence powered recognition can drive case prioritization and identification of key indicators and symptoms of the coronavirus, in particular pneumonia. This helps medical professionals to tackle and control the outbreak of this global epidemic.
Seagate unifying workforce at green Fremont site Data storage and management solutions provider Seagate Technology plc is consolidating its San Francisco Bay Area workforce by relocating the company’s Cupertino operations to its existing sustainable Fremont facility.
Solid financial improvements for Kitron EMS provider Kitron could show off solid financial improvements, both for the fourth quarter and full year 2019.
Zollner resumes operations in China The German EMS provider Zollner says that its plant in Taicang is reopened. Work continues under strict safety conditions and not to the full extent.
Step-by-Step: Foxconn makes progress in WI Next construction phases of vertical construction, including steel placement, have commenced at Foxconn’s 296,000-square-foot Smart Manufacturing Center at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park (WVSTP).
Eaton boosts offerings with acquisition of PDI Inc. Power management company Eaton has struck a deal to purchase Virginia-based Power Distribution Inc. (PDI), a supplier of mission critical power distribution, static switching, and power monitoring equipment.
BASF to set up cathode active material production in Germany BASF is planning a new battery materials production site in Schwarzheide, Germany, as part of its multi-step investment plan to support the European electric vehicle (EV) value chain.
Shipment from China to GPV sites worldwide has restarted Some of GPV's most important suppliers in China are back in operation which means that important shipment to GPV sites worldwide has restarted. However, not all supplies might be complete, the company says.
Orbit One expands with new test team in Poland The Swedish EMS provider is launching another test team within the group.
Volvo and Geely considers a combined company Volvo Car AB and Geely Automobile Holdings Limited are considering combining their businesses to create a strong global group, which would accelerate financial and technological synergies between the two companies.
Cepton nails major funding from Koito Lidar technology specialist Cepton Technologies Inc. has secured USD 50 million in Series C funding from Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a Tier 1 provider of automotive lighting systems.
RoboSense obtains IATF 16949 certification Automotive LiDAR manufacturer, RoboSense, has obtained the IATF 16949 certificate in the automotive field, which now fully qualifies it to supply to automotive customers.
Manz to deliver assembly lines to Akasol for battery production Manz AG has received an order from the German Akasol AG for assembly lines to produce lithium-ion battery modules. The placing of the order with a total volume of up to EUR 20 million euros has been split into several tranches.
ZKW with new locations in Korea and China The ZKW Group ended 2019 by establishing a branch in Incheon, Korea, near Seoul.
Connected Community Networks picks up Introbotix Colorado-based Connected Community Networks (CCN), a provider of products and services for development, verification and manufacturing in the high-frequency electronics space, has acquired testing specialist Introbotix.
GPV's Chinese facility will remain closed The Chinese Central Government and the Chinese Epidemic Command Centre have prolonged the curfew in the provinces Hubei and Guangdong. Guangdong (Pearl River delta) is the second most affected province in China and also the province where GPV’s production site is situated.
White House: ‘we’re not buying Ericsson or Nokia’ Following U.S. Attorney General William Barr’s statements that the US should consider taking on a controlling share of the two Nordic telecom companies, Vice President Mike Pence dismissed the suggested strategy.
Swedish manufacturer reopens plant in China Note's plant in Tangxia, China, has reopened after the extended New Year's holiday caused by the Coronavirus.
Danish manufacturer hit by fire Late Friday evening, a fire broke out in an industrial building at Danish electronics manufacturer Seritronic.
Atlas Copco to partner with German machine vision specialist Atlas Copco and German company, ISRA VISION AG, have signed a Business Combination Agreement (BCA) to create a new division for ISRA VISION within the Business Area Industrial Technique.
William Barr wants US to o buy stakes in Ericsson and Nokia U.S. Attorney General William Barr said during the China Initiative Conference that the US should consider acquiring a controlling stake in Ericsson and Nokia to counter the threat from Chinese telecom giant Huawei.
Continental builds new plant for ADAS in the USA The German technology company Continental is planning the construction of a new plant in New Braunfels in the US state of Texas.
Maxar Technologies lands NASA project Intelsat has chosen Maxar Technologies to build its Intelsat Epic Geostationary Communications Satellite with NASA Hosted Payload, called Intelsat 40e.Load more news