Zollner resumes operations in China
The German EMS provider Zollner says that its plant in Taicang is reopened. Work continues under strict safety conditions and not to the full extent.
The company says that its Chinese subsidiary has implemented numerous preventive measures in order to ensure safety. Before the employees can enter the factory, their body temperature is measured via an infrared thermometer. All will have to disinfect their hands and also replace their face masks with new ones. "In order to prevent the corona virus from spreading to the previously unaffected city of Taicang, people from outside the city are still denied access. As a result, not all of our employees will be able to return to their jobs. Zollner Limited China is consequently not fully resuming its work," the company writes in an update.
Seagate unifying workforce at green Fremont site Data storage and management solutions provider Seagate Technology plc is consolidating its San Francisco Bay Area workforce by relocating the company’s Cupertino operations to its existing sustainable Fremont facility.
Coronavirus afflicts more electronic supply chains With the epidemic arriving at dawn of 5G’s mainstream deployment phase, the coronavirus has the potential to disrupt the progress of the next-generation wireless standard, as the crisis slows or threatens to slow the production of key smartphone components, including displays and semiconductors, according to Omdia.
Solid financial improvements for Kitron EMS provider Kitron could show off solid financial improvements, both for the fourth quarter and full year 2019.
Step-by-Step: Foxconn makes progress in WI Next construction phases of vertical construction, including steel placement, have commenced at Foxconn’s 296,000-square-foot Smart Manufacturing Center at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park (WVSTP).
Eaton boosts offerings with acquisition of PDI Inc. Power management company Eaton has struck a deal to purchase Virginia-based Power Distribution Inc. (PDI), a supplier of mission critical power distribution, static switching, and power monitoring equipment.
BASF to set up cathode active material production in Germany BASF is planning a new battery materials production site in Schwarzheide, Germany, as part of its multi-step investment plan to support the European electric vehicle (EV) value chain.
Shipment from China to GPV sites worldwide has restarted Some of GPV's most important suppliers in China are back in operation which means that important shipment to GPV sites worldwide has restarted. However, not all supplies might be complete, the company says.
Orbit One expands with new test team in Poland The Swedish EMS provider is launching another test team within the group.
Volvo and Geely considers a combined company Volvo Car AB and Geely Automobile Holdings Limited are considering combining their businesses to create a strong global group, which would accelerate financial and technological synergies between the two companies.
Cepton nails major funding from Koito Lidar technology specialist Cepton Technologies Inc. has secured USD 50 million in Series C funding from Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a Tier 1 provider of automotive lighting systems.
RoboSense obtains IATF 16949 certification Automotive LiDAR manufacturer, RoboSense, has obtained the IATF 16949 certificate in the automotive field, which now fully qualifies it to supply to automotive customers.
Manz to deliver assembly lines to Akasol for battery production Manz AG has received an order from the German Akasol AG for assembly lines to produce lithium-ion battery modules. The placing of the order with a total volume of up to EUR 20 million euros has been split into several tranches.
ZKW with new locations in Korea and China The ZKW Group ended 2019 by establishing a branch in Incheon, Korea, near Seoul.
Connected Community Networks picks up Introbotix Colorado-based Connected Community Networks (CCN), a provider of products and services for development, verification and manufacturing in the high-frequency electronics space, has acquired testing specialist Introbotix.
GPV's Chinese facility will remain closed The Chinese Central Government and the Chinese Epidemic Command Centre have prolonged the curfew in the provinces Hubei and Guangdong. Guangdong (Pearl River delta) is the second most affected province in China and also the province where GPV’s production site is situated.
White House: ‘we’re not buying Ericsson or Nokia’ Following U.S. Attorney General William Barr’s statements that the US should consider taking on a controlling share of the two Nordic telecom companies, Vice President Mike Pence dismissed the suggested strategy.
Swedish manufacturer reopens plant in China Note's plant in Tangxia, China, has reopened after the extended New Year's holiday caused by the Coronavirus.
Danish manufacturer hit by fire Late Friday evening, a fire broke out in an industrial building at Danish electronics manufacturer Seritronic.
Atlas Copco to partner with German machine vision specialist Atlas Copco and German company, ISRA VISION AG, have signed a Business Combination Agreement (BCA) to create a new division for ISRA VISION within the Business Area Industrial Technique.
William Barr wants US to o buy stakes in Ericsson and Nokia U.S. Attorney General William Barr said during the China Initiative Conference that the US should consider acquiring a controlling stake in Ericsson and Nokia to counter the threat from Chinese telecom giant Huawei.
Continental builds new plant for ADAS in the USA The German technology company Continental is planning the construction of a new plant in New Braunfels in the US state of Texas.
Maxar Technologies lands NASA project Intelsat has chosen Maxar Technologies to build its Intelsat Epic Geostationary Communications Satellite with NASA Hosted Payload, called Intelsat 40e.Load more news