Zollner resumes operations in China

The German EMS provider Zollner says that its plant in Taicang is reopened. Work continues under strict safety conditions and not to the full extent.

The company says that its Chinese subsidiary has implemented numerous preventive measures in order to ensure safety. Before the employees can enter the factory, their body temperature is measured via an infrared thermometer. All will have to disinfect their hands and also replace their face masks with new ones. "In order to prevent the corona virus from spreading to the previously unaffected city of Taicang, people from outside the city are still denied access. As a result, not all of our employees will be able to return to their jobs. Zollner Limited China is consequently not fully resuming its work," the company writes in an update.