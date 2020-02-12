© Foxconn

Step-by-Step: Foxconn makes progress in WI

Next construction phases of vertical construction, including steel placement, have commenced at Foxconn’s 296,000-square-foot Smart Manufacturing Center at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park (WVSTP).

Previously announced plans for the Racine County SMC include a multi-functional facility that will manufacture and assemble components for enterprise servers and racks. The center will also include a mezzanine level for support staff and meeting spaces. To date, Foxconn has invested approximately USD 372 million at the WVSTP site. Although not noted in the current press release, as previously reported by Evertiq, in January, Foxconn Founder Terry Gou told reporters at an event in Tai Pei that the company would be operational and generate products in 2020. Gou also urged Hon Hai employees to consider relocating to Wisconsin to help in the effort to boost North American manufacturing and bolster the supply chain. Foxconn broke ground in Wisconsin in mid-2018 and completed construction of the roof and the exterior of the primary manufacturing structure in October 2019. As of December, there were clear signs that Foxconn and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers would in fact be returning to the negotiating table, as a result of Evers' position that because the original WVSTP deal forged with then Governor Scott Walker in 2017 has shrunk significantly, the telecom giant may not qualify for the same tax credits. As reported by AP in December, Evers said, “What they’re going to do now is completely different in many ways than what they were planning to do. And words mean stuff. And therefore, in order for us to have a document that is reflective of what we’re expecting to do, I think we should sit down and talk about it. And I think we will.”