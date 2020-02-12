© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Eaton boosts offerings with acquisition of PDI Inc.

Power management company Eaton has struck a deal to purchase Virginia-based Power Distribution Inc. (PDI), a supplier of mission critical power distribution, static switching, and power monitoring equipment.

Terms of the deal were not released but is expected to close before the end of the first quarter of this year. Eaton reached sales of USD 21.6 billion in 2018. “PDI’s portfolio is highly complementary to our current offering and will allow us to better serve our data center customers,” said Brian Brickhouse, president, Electrical Sector, Americas region, Eaton. “We have watched the growth of PDI for the last decade and are excited to have them become part of Eaton,” a press release read. Formed in 1911 in Dublin, Ireland, Eaton employs more than 100,000 employees worldwide.