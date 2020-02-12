© GPV

Shipment from China to GPV sites worldwide has restarted

Some of GPV's most important suppliers in China are back in operation which means that important shipment to GPV sites worldwide has restarted. However, not all supplies might be complete, the company says.

However, the Danish EMS company's Chinese manufacturing site situated in the Guangdong province continues to be closed due to the curfew (in Hubei and Guangdong provinces) imposed by the Chinese Central Government. Currently, this means that the GPV production site in China will not be able to reopen until the first of March. But it is worth noticing that depending on the development of the situation, this might change.