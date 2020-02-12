© Volvo Cars Group

Volvo and Geely considers a combined company

Volvo Car AB and Geely Automobile Holdings Limited are considering combining their businesses to create a strong global group, which would accelerate financial and technological synergies between the two companies.

The considered combination would, according to a press release from Volvo, have the scale, knowledge and resources to be a leader in the ongoing transformation of the automotive industry. The combination would preserve the distinct identity of each of the brands Volvo, Geely, Lynk & Co and Polestar. A combined company would have access to the global capital market through Hong Kong and with the intention to subsequently list in Stockholm as well. Volvo Cars and Geely will now create a joint working group to prepare a proposal to their respective boards.