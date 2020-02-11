© RoboSense

RoboSense obtains IATF 16949 certification

Automotive LiDAR manufacturer, RoboSense, has obtained the IATF 16949 certificate in the automotive field, which now fully qualifies it to supply to automotive customers.

RoboSense’s LiDAR production line obtained the IATF 16949 Letter of Conformity in December, which has accelerated partnerships of automotive-grade LiDAR serial productions with major OEMs and Tier1's. "IATF16949 requires extremely high production consistency, and emphasizes various product reliability metrics. It recognizes the RoboSense design, research and development, and production processes. It also indicates that RoboSense has achieved a new milestone of complete readiness for serial mass production of automotive LiDARs, including the latest solid-state smart LiDAR "RS-LiDAR-M1",” says Dr. LeiLei Shinohara, the Co-partner and Vice President of RoboSense, in a press release. The product development of "RS-LiDAR-M1" followed the APQP and A-SPICE as the basis for the project management and product development process. During production, RoboSense fully implemented the IATF16949 quality management system and ISO26262 functional safety standards. By combining ISO16750 test requirement and other automotive-grade reliability specifications with these systems, the accuracy of the RS-LiDAR-M1 product can be verified. MEMS mirror is the core component in RS-LiDAR-M1. According to the AEC-Q100 standard, combining the characteristics of MEMS micro-mirror, a total of ten verification test groups were designed, covering factors such as: temperature, humidity, packaging process, electromagnetic compatibility, mechanical vibration and shock, and aging. The cumulative test time for all test samples has now exceeded 100,000 hours. Furthermore, the longest-running prototype has been tested for more than 300 days, while the total road test mileage has exceeded 150,000 kilometers with no degradation found in various testing scenarios.