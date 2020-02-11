© Manz

Manz to deliver assembly lines to Akasol for battery production

Manz AG has received an order from the German Akasol AG for assembly lines to produce lithium-ion battery modules. The placing of the order with a total volume of up to EUR 20 million euros has been split into several tranches.

The order already placed with a volume of around EUR 8 million comprises a module production line for the new Gigafactory 1 in Darmstadt, which is currently under construction, and will largely be reflected in sales and earnings in 2020. A second, identical module production line for the Gigafactory 2 at the US location of Akasol AG was optionally agreed upon and will be confirmed by mid-year if the cooperation is successful. Final acceptance of the line for Gigafactory 1 will take place at the beginning of 2021, final acceptance for the optionally commissioned Gigafactory 2 is planned for the end of 2021. The modules produced on Manz's machines are to be used in commercial vehicles and buses from one of the world's largest commercial vehicle manufacturers, among others. "This new order is a good start to the year and underscores the increasing dynamics on the global market for powerful and efficient battery systems. As a high-tech mechanical engineering company with over 30 years of experience in this field, we want to benefit from this. The ongoing electrification of a wide range of industries offers us numerous opportunities for this," says Martin Drasch, Manz AG's CEO, in a press release.