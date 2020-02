© Ericsson

It was during the "China Initiative Conference", that William Barr said that the United States should consider aligning itself with Nokia and/or Ericsson through American ownership of a controlling stake, either directly or through a consortium of private American and allied companies. However, on Friday White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that the “U.S. government is not in the business of buying companies, whether they’re domestic or foreign,” according to a Reuters report. He did however add that “there’s nothing to prohibit American tech companies from acquiring” them. Kudlow also stated that the US is working closely with the two Nordic companies as the equipment they provide is essential to the buildout of 5G infrastructure. Vice President Mike Pence proposed a different approach when responding to CNBC questions. The VP wants to go forward with the plan brought forth by Ajit Pai, referring to the Federal Communications Commission’s chairman’s plan to free up more spectrum for 5G wireless use. The country will expand its 5G buildout “by using the power of the free market and American companies.” “That’s the plan the president has endorsed and will be carrying forward,” Pence told CNBC.