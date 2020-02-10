© NOTE

Swedish manufacturer reopens plant in China

Note's plant in Tangxia, China, has reopened after the extended New Year's holiday caused by the Coronavirus.

The company states that during the first week, the plant will have about 50% capacity and the plan is that the production will be in full swing by the end of February. The Swedish manufacturer says that it has taken the necessary steps to prepare the plant for start-up and to prevent the spread of the virus. This has been done in consultation with local authorities, who have given their approval for the start-up. In order to catch up with the backlog that has arisen due to the extended holiday, the staff will work overtime. A close dialogue is held with key suppliers to avoid interruptions in deliveries as much as possible, the company states in a press release. Prior to the Chinese New Year, Note is constantly working to raise the inventory level for critical components, as there are always certain disturbances associated with this. This means that the company's preparedness for this year's disruptions is reasonably good.