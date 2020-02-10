© joegough dreamstime.com

Danish manufacturer hit by fire

Late Friday evening, a fire broke out in an industrial building at Danish electronics manufacturer Seritronic.

The Danish fire- and rescue service responded to an alarm just before 10 pm on Friday evening regarding a fire in a production- and warehouse building belonging to Seritronic. Allan Frisk with the local emergency service, told Danish newspaper Nordjyske, that there were two to three metre high flames bursting out from the buildings windows. A total of 14 firefighters battled to gain control of the fire and by midnight they began to see the end of the fight; the fire fighters continued their work into the early hours of Saturday. According to Nordjyske, there was no one in the building when the fire broke out and no one was injured in the fire. The cause is however still unknown. Seritronic combines electronics and mechatronics to produce Membrane keyboards, Frontpanels as well as mechatronics solutions.