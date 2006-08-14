GSPK Circuits to offer test services

Global printed circuit board manufacturer, GSPK Circuits Limited, has recently purchased test equipment from Mania.

The test facility, previously supplying subcontract work to GSPK companies, will now provide direct support and test requirements to PCB manufacturers but under the direction of GSPK Circuits Limited.



GSPK Circuits Limited, based in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire has been supplying the global electronics industry with PCB's for more than 40 years. During this time, the company has built up a reputation for delivering exceptional quality, service, innovation and value in the design, development and manufacture of leading edge technologies and electronic interconnection products.



Qualified to ISO9001:2000 and TS16949, GSPK Circuits newly acquired service offers both fine probe testing as well as fully automated test systems, with superior versatility.



By acquiring the test equipment, fixtures, fittings and stock - and having appointed two of Mania's highly trained staff, GSPK Circuits are confident that customers will continue to receive the same excellent service that they experienced from Mania.



GSPK Circuits has acquired the test equipment in order to provide an additional service; to not only support their own factory but also other PCB manufacturers, with complete confidentiality and integrity.



Steve Lloyd, Managing Director of GSPK Circuits said: "I am pleased to be able to reassure customers that the test service transition will be seamless and will continue to be on par with that originally offered by Mania. It is our intention to not only continue to provide the same level of service, but we also intend to invest in, enhance and develop the facility.