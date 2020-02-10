© Atlas Copco General | February 10, 2020
Atlas Copco to partner with German machine vision specialist
Atlas Copco and German company, ISRA VISION AG, have signed a Business Combination Agreement (BCA) to create a new division for ISRA VISION within the Business Area Industrial Technique.
As part of the agreement, Atlas Copco will launch a voluntary public takeover offer at EUR 50 per share in cash for all outstanding shares of ISRA VISION. Atlas Copco has already secured 34.9% of the shares via irrevocable undertakings from various shareholders, including CEO and founder Mr. Enis Ersü, and via a share purchase agreement with Kabouter Management, LLC. The German company specialises in machine vision solutions with leading technologies for surface inspection and 3D vision for robot guidance, quality inspection and metrology operating through two business lines, Industrial Automation and Surface Vision. The company has a global presence with operations in 25 locations and more than 800 employees and is headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany. ISRA VISION will continue to operate under the same brand with its headquarter in Darmstadt and will become a new division within the Industrial Technique business area. The major shareholder, Enis Ersü who founded the company and led it to become the global leader it is today, has agreed to stay on as CEO and facilitate the integration. “Surface inspection and 3D machine vision are part of Atlas Copco’s long-term strategy,” said Henrik Elmin, Business Area President Industrial Technique. “ISRA VISION has a strong brand and market position, a highly regarded technological expertise as well as a solid financial track record. Through this partnership we will increase the support for our customers on their transition towards digital manufacturing in several segments. The ability to offer both joining technologies and machine vision solutions for the same application strengthens our position as a strategic partner for our customers in the future.”
