© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

DuPont and SCHMID partners for new PCB plating applications

DuPont Electronics & Imaging and SCHMID Group announces that the companies have entered into a nonexclusive joint development agreement to explore new PCB plating applications.

The partnership aims to benefit high-end printed circuit board manufacturers by delivering next-generation interconnect products and metallization processes that can create faster, smarter and more reliable devices for the 5G era. The new solutions which will include equipment and chemistry are expected to be launched in late 2020. “SCHMID and DuPont’s combined expertise in equipment and chemistries positions us well for the needs for innovations in areas such as 5G, automotive and artificial intelligence,” says Avi Avula, Global Business Director, Interconnect Solutions, DuPont Electronics & Imaging. “SCHMID is an outstanding partner with extensive engineering expertise, process knowledge and world-class metallization equipment. Coupled with DuPont’s broad offerings including metallization chemistry, flexible copper clad laminates and dry film imaging films, strong customer relationships and global footprint, this partnership will enable us to advance metallization solutions for leading-edge PCB and substrate applications.” “Partnering with DuPont will allow us to introduce disruptive innovations to our customers in the advanced electronics manufacturing market,” adds Christian Schmid, President & CEO of SCHMID Group. “We are committed to launching advanced metallization systems that will address the challenges that our customers face to meet the required performance and reliability. We are confident that the possibilities enabled with this partnership will significantly contribute to realization of our joint target – delivering better solutions to create superior value.” The new equipment and chemistry solutions are expected to address the challenges from advanced circuit board designs that require enhanced performance and reliability, and improved cost of ownership for production.