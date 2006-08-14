Nu Horizons planning for European expansion

The US based electronic component distributor Nu Horizons recently acquired the UK based DT Electronics. Now the company moves forward with its European plans.

Nu Horizons is planning to expand its presence in Europe. Its business in UK will be expanded but also in Central Europe Nu Horizons will spread its name with start in Germany.



"We plan to be in all major European markets within two years," Arthur Nadata, president and CEO of Nu Horizons told Electronics Weekly.



"There is a huge upside for us as we have a small market share in Europe and we know that some suppliers will be coming over here with us," Nadata added.