Ventec add new technical sales manager for the UK

Ventec announces that the company has appointed Leigh Allinson as Technical Sales Manager to offer key technical and sales support to customers in the United Kingdom.

Leigh will be taking over the technical support aspects of his responsibilities from Ian Mayoh who will be semi-retiring and focusing on specialist client projects after 11 years in his role as Technical Support Manager. In his role as Technical Sales Manager, Leigh will be responsible for technical support and business development activities in the UK. With his knowledge and experience in PCB manufacturing and supply chain, Leigh will play a key role in driving forward Ventec’s laminate & prepreg capability across applications and budgets. Leigh has over 28 years’ technical and sales experience within the printed circuit board industry. He joins Ventec from MacdermidAlpha where he provided technical and lab support services to customers in the EMEA region. Prior to that, Leigh worked as Cell Manager (PCB Manufacturing) at eXception PCB. “I am pleased to welcome Leigh to our technical team in the UK. His extensive industry knowledge and his specialist knowledge of the PCB Industry will further enhance our commitment to providing technical support at the highest level to our customers”, says Peter Coakley, Sales Director UK.