© mikael damkier dreamstime.com General | February 05, 2020
Jabil Healthcare emerges in North Carolina
Florida-based Jabil Inc. announced a major restructuring of its entire healthcare portfolio this week, along with a multi-million expansion of one of the company’s healthcare divisions known as Nypro.
Jabil, along with the Buncombe County Commission and the Economic Development Coalition for Asheville-Buncombe County, will inject USD 18.5 million into the Nypro facility and combine it with its other healthcare interests, all of which will live under the moniker, Jabil Healthcare. The new entity will continue to make medical instruments for orthopedics, spine, trauma and similar markets. Approximately 63 positions will be added to the 325 existing employees at the Asheville facility, along with new capital equipment, technology and an expansion to the physical footprint of the plant, according to other media reports. Jabil Healthcare serves five key sectors in the healthcare market: medical devices, orthopedics, diagnostics, pharmaceutical delivery systems, and consumer health. At the core of the continued digitization of the healthcare technology market are Internet of Things (IoT) and digital health platform innovations enabled by connectivity, sensors and miniaturization. The newly-named division will unify the company’s medical industry offerings with cross-sector experience in injection molding, electronics, sensor integration, and additive manufacturing. Asheville-Buncombe EDC Board Chairman Michael Meguiar said in a statement to TBJ, “Investment in high-growth technology companies, like Jabil, is key to the sustained economic growth of Western North Carolina. Nypro GM Jim Cormas said, “Jabil helps customers harness innovation and technology to solve complex challenges and the Asheville team has helped build that reputation for creativity and technical excellence.” The combined unit will be led by Steve Borges, with a total of 20,000 employees at 35 global sites. Jabil is a global manufacturing solutions provider of comprehensive design, manufacturing, supply chain and product management services, based in St. Petersburg, Florida.
