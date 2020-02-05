© Airbus

Airbus keeps its Tianjin facility closed due to the coronavirus

Airbus says that it is closely monitoring the evolution of the Coronavirus situation and following the World Health Organisation travel advice that is affecting Airbus globally. The company has made the decision to close its Tianjin final assembly line facility for the time being.

Airbus China is observing Chinese Government requirements for staff to work from home and is facilitating with IT equipment so employees from all locations including Tianjin do not need to travel to work where possible. With regards to the business impact, China domestic and worldwide travel restrictions are posing some logistical challenges. The Tianjin Final Assembly Line facility is currently closed, the company writes in a short update. The company says that it is constantly evaluating the situation and monitoring any potential knock on effects to production and deliveries and will try to mitigate via alternative plans where necessary.