© Universal Robots Electronics Production | February 05, 2020
Danish robotics companies invest $36M in new hub
Cobot specialist, Universal Robots, and Mobile Industrial Robots are investing USD 36 millions inrobots development and production at their home market.
The companies will share 32'000 square metres (334'000 square feet) in a new “cobot hub” in the city of Odense, the heart of Denmark’s rapidly expanding robotics cluster. With financial backing from their joint U.S. parent company Teradyne, Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) and Universal Robots (UR) have acquired a 50'000 square metres building site in Odense, where USD 36M will be invested in the construction of a major cobot hub in the “cobot capital” of the world. Collaborative robots – or cobots – are now the fastest growing segment of industrial automation. “MiR and UR are leading the world in the collaborative robot revolution that’s making automation solutions available to companies of all sizes. Teradyne continues to invest aggressively in the development of new products, solutions, and sales channels and this new facility is a key part of our growth strategy,” says Mark Jagiela, President and CEO of Teradyne, in a press release. “We have found something very special in Denmark. The Danes’ combination of innovative industrial design, combined with a practical business sense, have created a perfect combination for this emerging industry.” This is not the first time the MiR and UR owner has provided cash support for robot development in Denmark. To-date, Teradyne has invested more than half a billion USD in the two young Danish robotic companies, both of which are growing rapidly. The building site is in Odense’s industrial district close to UR’s current headquarters, which will also become part of the new cobot hub, but the two companies will continue as separate entities. “Denmark has a significant lead in the global market for cobots. Investing ambitiously in building the world’s largest cobot hub right here in Odense makes a lot of sense,” says Thomas Visti, CEO of Mobile Industrial Robots. “Offering a strong, professional environment with superb facilities enables us to attract talent from all over the world.” MiR has hired 100 new employees the past year, with UR adding 280 new staff members during the past two years. Today, the two companies have 160 and 450 employees respectively based in Denmark. UR employs almost 700 employees worldwide while MiR’s staff counts a total of around 220 globally. The Danish robotics industry is currently booming; the 2019 annual survey from trade association Odense Robotics shows that 8,500 people now work for Danish robotics companies, 3,900 of them in and around Odense, Denmark’s third largest city. If the industry follows the growth forecasts, the Danish robot industry will employ 25,000 employees in 2025 according to the Danish analysis firm Damvad.
German PCB production is auctioned off All production facilities and manufacturing equipment of German PCB manufacturer GGP - at its Osterode location - is to be auctioned off.
Airbus keeps its Tianjin facility closed due to the coronavirus Airbus says that it is closely monitoring the evolution of the Coronavirus situation and following the World Health Organisation travel advice that is affecting Airbus globally. The company has made the decision to close its Tianjin final assembly line facility for the time being.
2019 Global silicon shipments dip from 2018 record high Worldwide silicon wafer area shipments in 2019 declined 7% from the 2018 record high while revenue remained above the USD 11 billion mark despite a global silicon revenue slip of 2% over the same period, reports the SEMI Silicon Manufacturers Group (SMG).
Sponsored content by Mek (Marantz Electronics)3D AOI connectivity is exceptionally important, but what about inspection quality? 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems have become a critical component of production lines in electronics manufacturing Smart Factories as the hubs for quality control, giving valuable feedback to the production machines. But Smart Factories with AOI can only work if the AOI results are reliable…
The coronavirus forces AT&S to adjust its financial outlook The spreading of the coronavirus disease is currently impacting the production of AT&S in China. Due to this development, the company expects its revenue to fall short of expectations in the fourth quarter of the current financial year.
GE Healthcare Life Sciences plans new manufacturing site in Switzerland GE Healthcare Life Sciences is building a new 7'360 square meter facility in Grens, Switzerland, in the new Signy Park, for the manufacture of single use kits for the Sepax and Sefia cell processing systems.
Intervala to handle manufacturing for OnSite Waste Technologies Intervala, LLC, a full-service manufacturer precision electronic and electromechanical products, has reached a three-year agreement with new customer OnSite Waste Technologies, to manufacture that company’s innovative TE-5000 medical waste processing unit.
Enics names new Chief Operations Officer Enics is strengthening its operations to further improve its abilities as a EMS provider via the appointment of a new COO.
IMI delays resumption of work in China due to the Coronavirus Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (IMI) has – as many other companies – delayed the resumption of work in selected China manufacturing facilities in regards to the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus (n-CoV).
Veoneer completes divestiture of JV in China and Japan Veoneer has completed the sale of its 51% ownership in the Japanese (VNBJ) and Chinese (VNBZ) entities that comprise Veoneer Nissin Brake Systems (VNBS) to its joint venture partner Nissin-Kogyo Co., Ltd. and Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
Saft & PSA to invest millions in European battery manufacturing Total, through its affiliate Saft, and PSA with Opel, are announcing their plan to combine their know-how to develop EV battery manufacturing activity in Europe. The partners intend to establish a joint venture named Automotive Cell Company (ACC).
China memory production unaffected by Coronavirus China-based memory fabs continue normal operations currently as Wuhan Coronavirus has yet to impair global memory supply, says TrendForce
Libra Industries acquires Benchmark’s Guaymas, Mexico facility EMS provider, Libra Industries, has acquired Benchmark Electronics’ Guaymas, Mexico Facility, effective Jan. 17, 2020.
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. picks up Gilat Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has agreed to acquire Israel’s Gilat Satellite Networks in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately USD 532.5 million.
JEMS taps Juki for high-speed mounter Javad EMS (JEMS) has installed a KE-3020VXL high-speed flexible mounter, joining its existing four Juki lines at its Silicon Valley facility.
Microart Services adds new exec VP Microart Services Inc. has added Charles Tonna to its team as executive vice president, to be based out of the company’s Markham, Ontario office.
Ventec is cautiously observing the situation The supplier of copper clad laminates and prepregs says that the company is monitoring the developing situation following the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China.
Foxconn intends to meet all manufacturing obligations in wake of virus outbreak The worlds biggest EMS provider says that it is closely monitoring the current public health challenge linked to the coronavirus, but have no intention to allow the virus to keep the company from reaching its obligations.
Semiconductor R&D to nudge higher through 2024 Technical challenges including the move to EUV lithography, sub-3nm process technology, 3D die-stacking technologies, and advanced packaging are expected to lift R&D growth rates.
Chris Lattner joins SiFive engineering team SiFive Inc. has welcomed former Apple exec Chris Lattner to its Platform Engineering team as senior vice president.
Newfoundland-based InspectAR attracts U.S. cash St. John's, Newfoundland start-up InspectAR has announced a USD 850,000 investment from two U.S. PCB manufacturers, Northern California-based Royal Circuit Solutions and Advanced Assembly, headquartered in Colorado.
Korea’s Enchem planning two sites in Georgia South Korean battery materials manufacturer Enchem Ltd. has confirmed plans to make an investment of more than USD 60 million in Jackson County, Georgia, the Governor’s office said.
Coronavirus challenges Chinese electronics manufacturing While there are still a number of question-marks to straighten out surrounding the coronavirus, the impact the virus has on the electronics supply chain is already noticeable.Load more news