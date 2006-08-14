RoHS | August 14, 2006
New RoHS exemptions to be adopted
During the last month the European Union's TAC (Technical Adaption Committee voted in favor for six new RoHS exemptions.
There are three main requirements to fill for a banned substance to be exempted in an application.
• Technical or scientific impracticality of the removal or substitution of the hazardous substance through a change in design
• Negative environmental, health, and/or consumer safety impacts caused by substitution that outweigh the benefits of the removal of the hazardous substance
• Feasible substitutes currently don't exist in an industrial and/or commercial scale
With these requirements in mind the TAC voted in favor for the following exemptions:
21. Lead and cadmium in printing inks for the application of enamels on borosilicate glass
23. Lead in finishes of fine pitch components other than connectors with a pitch of 0.65 mm or less with NiFe lead-frames and lead in finishes of fine pitch components other than connectors with a pitch of 0.65 mm or less with copper lead-frames
24. Lead in solders for the soldering to machined through hole discoidal and planar array ceramic multilayer capacitors
25. Lead oxide in plasma display panels (PDP) and surface conduction electron emitter displays used in structural elements; notably in the front and rear glass dielectric layer, the bus electrode, the black stripe, the address electrode, the barrier ribs, the seal frit, the frit ring as well as in print pastes
26. Lead oxide in the glass envelope of the Black Light Blue (BLB) lamps
27. Lead alloys as solder for transducers used in high-powered (designated to operate for several hours at acoustic power levels at 125 dB SPL and above) loudspeakers.
