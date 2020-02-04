© GE Healthcare Life Sciences

GE Healthcare Life Sciences plans new manufacturing site in Switzerland

GE Healthcare Life Sciences is building a new 7'360 square meter facility in Grens, Switzerland, in the new Signy Park, for the manufacture of single use kits for the Sepax and Sefia cell processing systems.

The company says that the facility will meet global regulatory requirements and is expected to be fully operational in 2022. The new facility will be able to house up to 200 employees. In addition to its manufacturing capabilities, the new site will house a Center of Excellence that will feature advanced cell and gene therapy manufacturing facilities and will also serve as a base for European customer trainings and educational initiatives. The site will also support a growing Research & Development team and other subject matter experts, the company states in a press release. “Our Swiss operations are critical to the success of our cell and gene therapy customers, so this new facility will allow us to accelerate capacity and provide a single location where our research, engineering and service teams can thrive. Plus, we will be able to attract the region’s top talent,” says Emmanuel Ligner, President & CEO, GE Healthcare Life Sciences. “From clinical trials to commercialization, regenerative medicine is going to transform global healthcare. This new facility will allow us to meet anticipated global demand while simultaneously developing the next generation of products that will accelerate the commercialization and industrialization of cell and gene therapies,” adds Catarina Flyborg, General Manager, Cell and Gene Therapy, GE Healthcare Life Sciences. The new site will complement GE Healthcare Life Sciences global network of manufacturing facilities in the US, UK, Sweden and China.