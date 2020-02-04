© Intervala

Intervala to handle manufacturing for OnSite Waste Technologies

Intervala, LLC, a full-service manufacturer precision electronic and electromechanical products, has reached a three-year agreement with new customer OnSite Waste Technologies, to manufacture that company’s innovative TE-5000 medical waste processing unit.

The TE-5000 is a desktop unit that converts regulated medical waste, such as sharps and red bag waste, into sterile garbage that can be discarded in regular trash. Intervala will manufacture the equipment at its facility in the greater Pittsburgh area. As OnSite’s manufacturing partner, Intervala will produce complete, ready-to-use units that incorporate a variety of custom printed circuit boards and electromechanical assemblies manufactured in-house. The company also will provide direct-order fulfillment services, shipping the fully tested, operational units to end users, including medical and dental offices, labs and other small-scale generators of hazardous medical waste, a press release reads. “We are honored that OnSite has selected Intervala as its manufacturing partner and thrilled to assist them in taking their exciting and market-disrupting technology to market,” says Teresa Huber, Intervala president and CEO, in the press release. “Our business with OnSite is an excellent example of how Intervala draws on its full-service capabilities—including engineering, materials management, assembly and integration, test and direct-order fulfillment—to tailor a manufacturing experience to each customer’s unique requirements. We are delighted to employ this approach in our work with OnSite and to add this innovative leader to our expanding medical customer base.”