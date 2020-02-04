© Enics

Enics names new Chief Operations Officer

Enics is strengthening its operations to further improve its abilities as a EMS provider via the appointment of a new COO.

The company has appointed Udo Streller, PhD, as Chief Operations Officer and member of Enics’ Executive Management team as of February 3rd 2020. "Dr. Streller has a long history of working in the electronics industry, including numerous senior positions in Malaysia and Germany. His great track record and excellent international experience give him the abilities to develop Enics’ operational excellence to the next level," the company writes in a short update.