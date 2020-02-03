OEM International acquires UK-based Zoedale

OEM International has acquired Zoedale Ltd in the UK, which has annual sales of GBP 3 million.

The acquired company represents, among others, manufacturers such as ASCO, Valpes, Omal, Bernard Controls and Peter Paul who manufacture valves and actuators for various process and industrial applications. "This broadens the product range and strengthens the offer to customers on the UK market. We see positive synergy effects with the existing UK operation so this was seen as a natural development," says Jörgen Zahlin, President and CEO of OEM International, in a press release. The acquisition is expected to have a marginal impact on OEM’s profit for the current year.