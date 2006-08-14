Elprint appoints former AT&S manager

Karl-Heinz Fritz joins Elprint as Head of Technology & Development bringing 13 years of operational experience at Austrian AT&S.

Karl-Heinz Fritz, 34, has joined Elprint, at production headquarters in Bergen, Norway, as head of technology and development. Austrian Fritz has 13 years behind him at European PCB manufacturer AT&S in roles which included production manager at the company`s Fohnsdorf plant and manager of special products including rigid flex PCBs and high frequency applications.

"I share Elprint's market vision where a wide product portfolio that includes new and niche technologies and competitive pricing are key and admire the Scandinavian way of doing business where communication is direct yet polite and people are respected for their specific qualities", Karl-Heinz Fritz says.



"Karl-Heinz is joining us with a wealth of both practical and strategic experience - exactly what we need as we continue to improve and expand our product portfolio to meet customer needs now and in the future. That his entire career to date has been with such a big name manufacturer obviously says something positive about the way we operate and our potential for continued success. We welcome him with open arms", Elprint CEO Helge Nilsen said.

