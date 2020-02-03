© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Libra Industries acquires Benchmark’s Guaymas, Mexico facility

EMS provider, Libra Industries, has acquired Benchmark Electronics’ Guaymas, Mexico Facility, effective Jan. 17, 2020.

Libra Industries will retain the 100+ Guaymas associates and all customer accounts. The acquisition provides Libra Industries room to grow and the company plans to leverage the expanded capabilities that the Guaymas operation offers. The acquisition is key for the long-term growth and success of Libra’s strategic accounts, the company writes in a press release. The addition of the Guaymas facility includes redundancy in sheet metal, machining, assembly and systems integration. With the addition of Guaymas, Libra Industries now operates five manufacturing facilities, including its operations in Ohio and Texas. “We are looking forward to completely integrating the Guaymas facility into our systems and processes. This will give them access to all of the benefits of our world-class IT and business analytics infrastructure. These tools are a major game changer for our customers – providing real-time data with custom analytics,” says Rod Howell, CEO of Libra Industries, in the press release.