© vladek dreamstime.com General | January 31, 2020
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. picks up Gilat
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has agreed to acquire Israel’s Gilat Satellite Networks in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately USD 532.5 million.
The cash accretive transaction calls for USD 10.25 per Gilat ordinary share, of which 70% will be paid in cash and 30% in Comtech common stock. According to a press release, the combined companies would employ approximately 3,000 people and offer best-in-class satellite technology, public safety and location technology and secure wireless solutions to commercial and government customers around the world. The acquisition is expected to expand Comtech’s product portfolio with technologies that include Gilat’s TDMA-based satellite modems and its next generation solid-state amplifiers, as well as bolster the company’s research and development capabilities. Gilat was founded in 1987 and provides solutions and services in the satellite ground station and in-flight connectivity markets, with an emphasis on large network infrastructures. Comtech CEO Fred Kornberg said, “I am excited to have reached this agreement with Gilat and believe this combination is beneficial to the stakeholders of both companies. The acquisition better positions Comtech to take advantage of key marketplace trends, particularly the growing demand for satellite connectivity and the enormous long-term opportunity set that is emerging in the secure wireless communications market. I believe that the combination of accelerating satellite connectivity demand and the increasing availability of low-cost satellite bandwidth, makes this a perfect time to unify Comtech and Gilat’s solutions and offer our combined customers best-in-class platform-agnostic satellite ground station technologies. Gilat is an exceptional business that has developed extraordinary technology and has a well-respected product portfolio supported by strong research and development capabilities. I welcome Gilat’s entire talented workforce to the Comtech family.” Dov Baharav, chairman of the board of Gilat, said, “The Gilat Board of Directors and management believe this highly strategic combination is compelling. It is an excellent outcome for our shareholders who receive both cash and an equity interest in a strong company with a broader range of products and the benefits of combined expertise and resources that is well positioned to create future value against a highly favorable industry backdrop. I have long admired Comtech’s commitment to technology leadership and I firmly believe that employees will have expanded opportunities for career development. No doubt, the future will be very bright for Comtech and Gilat and all of our stakeholders.” Comtech COO Michael Porcelain has been promoted and named president of Comtech following the announcement and will collaborate with both Comtech and Gilat employees. Comtech CFO Michael Bondi will continue in his role with the combined company, and Comtech will maintain its headquarters in Melville, New York. No Comtech or Gilat facility locations are expected to be closed as a result of the transaction, the press release said.
JEMS taps Juki for high-speed mounter Javad EMS (JEMS) has installed a KE-3020VXL high-speed flexible mounter, joining its existing four Juki lines at its Silicon Valley facility.
Microart Services adds new exec VP Microart Services Inc. has added Charles Tonna to its team as executive vice president, to be based out of the company’s Markham, Ontario office.
Ventec is cautiously observing the situation The supplier of copper clad laminates and prepregs says that the company is monitoring the developing situation following the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China.
Foxconn intends to meet all manufacturing obligations in wake of virus outbreak The worlds biggest EMS provider says that it is closely monitoring the current public health challenge linked to the coronavirus, but have no intention to allow the virus to keep the company from reaching its obligations.
Semiconductor R&D to nudge higher through 2024 Technical challenges including the move to EUV lithography, sub-3nm process technology, 3D die-stacking technologies, and advanced packaging are expected to lift R&D growth rates.
Chris Lattner joins SiFive engineering team SiFive Inc. has welcomed former Apple exec Chris Lattner to its Platform Engineering team as senior vice president.
Newfoundland-based InspectAR attracts U.S. cash St. John's, Newfoundland start-up InspectAR has announced a USD 850,000 investment from two U.S. PCB manufacturers, Northern California-based Royal Circuit Solutions and Advanced Assembly, headquartered in Colorado.
Korea’s Enchem planning two sites in Georgia South Korean battery materials manufacturer Enchem Ltd. has confirmed plans to make an investment of more than USD 60 million in Jackson County, Georgia, the Governor’s office said.
Coronavirus challenges Chinese electronics manufacturing While there are still a number of question-marks to straighten out surrounding the coronavirus, the impact the virus has on the electronics supply chain is already noticeable.
NA PCB industry sales growth ends 2019 up 7.8% Total North American PCB shipments in December 2019 were up 8.7% compared to the same month last year. Shipment growth ended the year at 7.8%. Compared to the preceding month, December shipments increased 5.2%.
Komax is reviewing its structures – initiates short-time work 2019 was a challenging year for the Komax Group. The company is pointing to a sluggish automotive industry as it reports figures that fell well short of the record result achieved in 2018.
Apple grows Daisy project to create “closed loop” In an effort to rely more heavily on recycled minerals stripped from used iPhones, Apple has announced plans to continue moving toward a “closed loop” manufacturing model that is less dependent on the mining industry for the procurement of needed minerals.
DARPA taps BAE Systems for next-gen electronics BAE Systems has secured a contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to develop the next generation of mixed-signal electronics for Department of Defense (DoD) applications.
Battery start-up Advano secures Series A funding Re-chargeable battery startup Advano has closed a USD 18.5 million Series A funding round co-led by Japan-based global battery materials supplier Mitsui Kinzoku SBI Material Innovation Fund, Tony Fadell's Future Shape, and PeopleFund.
Amtech exits the solar business - finds a buyer in Dutch Foundation The sale of the solar business will allow the company to fully focus growth strategies for its semiconductor and silicon carbide businesses.
Saki names new general manager of SAKI America AOI and X-ray equipment specialist, Saki Corporation, has appointed Jeff Mogensen to the position of general manager of SAKI America, Inc.
26 of 33 IC products forecast to demonstrate positive growth in 2020 The number of IC categories with expected sales growth in 2020 represents a big reversal from only six growth segments in 2019.
TI to shutter two plants, expand in Richardson In an earnings call to shareholders last week, Texas Instruments disclosed that it will close two wafer plants in the next three to five years, with the construction of the company’s Richardson plant continuing.
BorgWarner to acquire Delphi Technologies BorgWarner Inc. has reached a definitive transaction agreement to acquire Delphi Technologies PLC.
Sanmina ‘We remain focused on driving profitable revenue growth’ The EMS provider recorded 2020 first quarter revenues of USD 1.84 billion, which is a YoY decrease from USD 2.18 billion during the same period 2019.
Philips' looking to increase health focus - ready to part with home appliances Royal Philips says it's reviewing options for future ownership of its Domestic Appliances business. The company will start the process of creating a separate legal structure for this business within the group, which is expected to be completed in 12 to 18 months.
Czech company acquires German PCB manufacturer Gatema a.s. has completed the biggest acquisition in its history to date. The Czech Republic-based company has purchased Germany's Kubatronik – Leiterplatten GmbH Company, a company focused on the development and manufacturing of prototype and test boards.
Eltas new plant paves way for more complex electronics Slovenian electronics specialist Eltas recently inaugurated its new production facilities in Šentjernej. An investment that will see them expanding their product portfolio to include more advanced solutions.Load more news