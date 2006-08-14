Next Inning publishes EMS outlooks

Next Inning Technology Research, a subscription service focused on semiconductor and technology stocks, has published updated outlooks for the Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) sector, including Sanmina-SCI , Solectron , Flextronics , and Merix , among others.

In the report, Editor Paul McWilliams wrote: "My favorite EMS proxy includes Celestica, Flextronics, Jabil Circuit, Solectron, and Sanmina-SCI. Celestica, Flextronics, and Sanmina-SCI reported last week and the other two reported their May quarters, which I classify as calendar Q2, about a month ago. As a group, these companies reported rather uninspiring year-over-year comparisons in calendar Q2. However, the group's sequential comparisons are very healthy, as was the aggregate guidance. Based on guidance, the group is expected to report $14.8B in revenues in calendar Q3. This represents a 5.8% sequential increase and an 11.8% year-over-year increase."



McWilliams looks at these topics: -- How does recent positive Q3 guidance from the EMS sector compare to expectations from other technology sectors? -- What other factors besides improving business conditions might be behind the positive Q3 guidance in the EMS sector? -- How much have rising interest rates played a part in weakness among EMS stocks recently? -- Does the positive Q3 guidance from the EMS sector impact McWilliams' thinking on the tech sector as a whole?