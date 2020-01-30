© olivier26 dreamstime.com

Chris Lattner joins SiFive engineering team

SiFive Inc. has welcomed former Apple exec Chris Lattner to its Platform Engineering team as senior vice president.

Lattner, whose professional background includes 15 years of leadership in software engineering and machine learning infrastructure, has led teams at Apple, Tesla, and most recently, Google. Lattner is credited for authoring Clang, the compiler front-end, and LLVM, the compiler infrastructure open source project. In a press release, Lattner said, “I’m thrilled to be joining the SiFive team and for the opportunity to work with a company that is enabling the future of silicon, all the way from idea to silicon. RISC-V offers an exciting opportunity for customizable chips, and SiFive’s RISC-V design methodology is unmatched in the industry. By making custom SoC development more accessible, we can accomplish technological breakthroughs that couldn’t happen anywhere else.” At Apple, Lattner spearheaded the creation of Swift, the programming language used to build the current generation of iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, and Apple TV apps. As the driver behind the influential LLVM and Clang projects that brought speed, safety, portability and power to developers by providing scalable frameworks to programmatically generate machine native code, – and with additional contributions to Tesla Autopilot and Google TPU, Lattner will focus on SiFive’s scalable engineering capabilities toward the development of custom cores and SoCs. SiFive President and CEO Dr. Naveed Sherwani said, “SiFive is on a mission to democratize access to custom silicon, and innovative leaders in the industry are taking notice. Chris has made significant contributions to the software used by millions of developers today. This is a significant period of strategic growth for us, and we are thrilled to welcome Chris to our product engineering practice.”