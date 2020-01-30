© firaxissmooke dreamstime.com General | January 30, 2020
Newfoundland-based InspectAR attracts U.S. cash
St. John, Newfoundland start-up InspectAR has announced a USD 850,000 investment from two U.S. PCB manufacturers, Northern California-based Royal Circuit Solutions and Advanced Assembly, headquartered in Colorado.
Founded in 2019, InspectAR was born via a senior-year project at Memorial University of Newfoundland and uses augmented reality to optimize the access that engineers and technicians need in order to work on PCBs. The InspectAR software is designed to inspect, debug and assist in repair while at the same time helping with assembly and collaboration. In a story published at Saltwire, Co-founder and COO Nick Warren said, “This really is a tool that electrical engineers or electronic technicians can use to interact with and explore their boards in ways that were not possible before. In electronics, a lot of innovation is happening at the design stage and on the manufacturing side there’s a lot of pressure to run around quickly and catch up.” Warren said the company now plans to investigate the U.S. talent pool, which includes approximately 600,000 electrical engineers. InspectAR CEO Mihir Shah is no stranger to PCBs. Milan Shah, his father, owns Northern California-based Royal Circuits and the junior Shah is now working from that region, giving InspectAR a sales presence in the California market. Early reports are favorable. Approximately 600 users have adopted the free platform, with about a dozen that have converted to paying customers, including Digi-Key, a Minnesota electronics distributor with more than USD 3 billion in sales, according to the Saltwire story. The company said it plans to use the new investment cache to hire new developers as it attempts to hit a workforce goal of 15 by end of 2020. Currently, the development team is based in St. John’s.
Korea’s Enchem planning two sites in Georgia South Korean battery materials manufacturer Enchem Ltd. has confirmed plans to make an investment of more than USD 60 million in Jackson County, Georgia, the Governor’s office said.
Coronavirus challenges Chinese electronics manufacturing While there are still a number of question-marks to straighten out surrounding the coronavirus, the impact the virus has on the electronics supply chain is already noticeable.
NA PCB industry sales growth ends 2019 up 7.8% Total North American PCB shipments in December 2019 were up 8.7% compared to the same month last year. Shipment growth ended the year at 7.8%. Compared to the preceding month, December shipments increased 5.2%.
Komax is reviewing its structures – initiates short-time work 2019 was a challenging year for the Komax Group. The company is pointing to a sluggish automotive industry as it reports figures that fell well short of the record result achieved in 2018.
Apple grows Daisy project to create “closed loop” In an effort to rely more heavily on recycled minerals stripped from used iPhones, Apple has announced plans to continue moving toward a “closed loop” manufacturing model that is less dependent on the mining industry for the procurement of needed minerals.
DARPA taps BAE Systems for next-gen electronics BAE Systems has secured a contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to develop the next generation of mixed-signal electronics for Department of Defense (DoD) applications.
Battery start-up Advano secures Series A funding Re-chargeable battery startup Advano has closed a USD 18.5 million Series A funding round co-led by Japan-based global battery materials supplier Mitsui Kinzoku SBI Material Innovation Fund, Tony Fadell's Future Shape, and PeopleFund.
Amtech exits the solar business - finds a buyer in Dutch Foundation The sale of the solar business will allow the company to fully focus growth strategies for its semiconductor and silicon carbide businesses.
Saki names new general manager of SAKI America AOI and X-ray equipment specialist, Saki Corporation, has appointed Jeff Mogensen to the position of general manager of SAKI America, Inc.
26 of 33 IC products forecast to demonstrate positive growth in 2020 The number of IC categories with expected sales growth in 2020 represents a big reversal from only six growth segments in 2019.
TI to shutter two plants, expand in Richardson In an earnings call to shareholders last week, Texas Instruments disclosed that it will close two wafer plants in the next three to five years, with the construction of the company’s Richardson plant continuing.
BorgWarner to acquire Delphi Technologies BorgWarner Inc. has reached a definitive transaction agreement to acquire Delphi Technologies PLC.
Sanmina ‘We remain focused on driving profitable revenue growth’ The EMS provider recorded 2020 first quarter revenues of USD 1.84 billion, which is a YoY decrease from USD 2.18 billion during the same period 2019.
Philips' looking to increase health focus - ready to part with home appliances Royal Philips says it's reviewing options for future ownership of its Domestic Appliances business. The company will start the process of creating a separate legal structure for this business within the group, which is expected to be completed in 12 to 18 months.
Czech company acquires German PCB manufacturer Gatema a.s. has completed the biggest acquisition in its history to date. The Czech Republic-based company has purchased Germany's Kubatronik – Leiterplatten GmbH Company, a company focused on the development and manufacturing of prototype and test boards.
Eltas new plant paves way for more complex electronics Slovenian electronics specialist Eltas recently inaugurated its new production facilities in Šentjernej. An investment that will see them expanding their product portfolio to include more advanced solutions.
GM: Detroit-Hamtramck to be EV assembly only GM announced today a USD 2.2 billion investment at its Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant that will make it the automaker’s first facility completely dedicated to EV auto assembly.
Indra opens massive radar factory as it concentrates its manufacturing The new factory, located in San Fernando de Henares, will concentrate the company’s entire radar manufacturing for civil and military use.
New production lines installed at ESCATEC Penang Several new production lines are being set up at the company’s main facility in Penang, which hosts ESCATEC Electronics (EEM) and ESCATEC Medical (EDM).
Greg Grace takes the helm as MD of Incap Estonia Greg Grace has been appointed Director, Operations Estonia, and Managing Director of Incap Electronics Estonia, and member of Incap Group’s Management Team.
NA semi equipment industry posts December 2019 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.49 billion in billings worldwide in December 2019 (three-month average basis), according to SEMI.
NOTE increases deliveries to Hövding Hövding 3, the latest version of the company’s airbag helmet, is fully ramped up at NOTE’s plant in China.
Eguana inks deal for residential energy storage systems Eguana Technologies Inc. has entered into a development contract with an unnamed renewable energy company to develop and certify proprietary residential storage systems for distribution through its sales channels across global markets.Load more news