Newfoundland-based InspectAR attracts U.S. cash

St. John, Newfoundland start-up InspectAR has announced a USD 850,000 investment from two U.S. PCB manufacturers, Northern California-based Royal Circuit Solutions and Advanced Assembly, headquartered in Colorado.

Founded in 2019, InspectAR was born via a senior-year project at Memorial University of Newfoundland and uses augmented reality to optimize the access that engineers and technicians need in order to work on PCBs. The InspectAR software is designed to inspect, debug and assist in repair while at the same time helping with assembly and collaboration. In a story published at Saltwire, Co-founder and COO Nick Warren said, “This really is a tool that electrical engineers or electronic technicians can use to interact with and explore their boards in ways that were not possible before. In electronics, a lot of innovation is happening at the design stage and on the manufacturing side there’s a lot of pressure to run around quickly and catch up.” Warren said the company now plans to investigate the U.S. talent pool, which includes approximately 600,000 electrical engineers. InspectAR CEO Mihir Shah is no stranger to PCBs. Milan Shah, his father, owns Northern California-based Royal Circuits and the junior Shah is now working from that region, giving InspectAR a sales presence in the California market. Early reports are favorable. Approximately 600 users have adopted the free platform, with about a dozen that have converted to paying customers, including Digi-Key, a Minnesota electronics distributor with more than USD 3 billion in sales, according to the Saltwire story. The company said it plans to use the new investment cache to hire new developers as it attempts to hit a workforce goal of 15 by end of 2020. Currently, the development team is based in St. John’s.