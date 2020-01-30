© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Korea’s Enchem planning two sites in Georgia

South Korean battery materials manufacturer Enchem Ltd. has confirmed plans to make an investment of more than USD 60 million in Jackson County, Georgia, the Governor’s office said.

The project will include two new manufacturing plants and create more than 300 jobs. “I am excited to welcome Enchem to Georgia,” said Governor Kemp. “Building on the success of SK Innovation in Jackson County, this is exactly the type of quality project that we hoped to attract when visiting Korea on our first international trip last June. As the market for electric vehicles and batteries continues its rapid growth, it’s great to see the industry building a hub here in Georgia. Our strong international partnerships – like the one we have established between South Korea and Georgia – will continue to benefit hardworking Georgians and create opportunities throughout the state in the years ahead.” Founded in 2012, Enchem specializes in the development and manufacturing of electrolytes for rechargeable batteries and electrostatic double-layer capacitors (ELDCs), and it is the first announced supplier for SK Innovation, which broke ground in Jackson County in March 2019 on its USD 1.67 billion battery manufacturing plant. “Enchem America is excited to build our factory in Georgia and will surely benefit from its infrastructure, transportation, and excellent weather,” said EnChem CEO Oh, Jung Kang. Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Director of Korean Investment Yoonie Kim represented the Global Commerce Division on this competitive project in partnership with the Jackson County Development Authority, Georgia EMC, and Georgia Quick Start. “I congratulate and thank Enchem on its decision to invest in Georgia,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Our department’s strategic representation in Korea since 1985 demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the Korean market and community. I appreciate the partnerships and programs like Georgia Quick Start that we rely on to ensure that our workforce and companies find success.” In fiscal year 2019, South Korea was top player in both foreign direct investment and jobs in Georgia, investing USD 1.87 billion and creating 2,507 jobs.