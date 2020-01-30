



NA PCB industry sales growth ends 2019 up 7.8%

Total North American PCB shipments in December 2019 were up 8.7% compared to the same month last year. Shipment growth ended the year at 7.8%. Compared to the preceding month, December shipments increased 5.2%.

PCB bookings in December increased 8.8% year-over-year. Year-to-date bookings growth ended the year at 4.8%. Bookings in December increased 11.5% from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.09. "While trade tensions created a volatile environment, the North American PCB industry closed 2019 on solid footing,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist. “PCB shipments were strong through the final five months of the year. Moreover, orders at the end of the year suggest shipment strength should carry into the first quarter of 2020."