© Apple General | January 29, 2020
Apple grows Daisy project to create “closed loop”
In an effort to rely more heavily on recycled minerals stripped from used iPhones, Apple has announced plans to continue moving toward a “closed loop” manufacturing model that is less dependent on the mining industry for the procurement of needed minerals.
The shift to utilizing harvested minerals from used iPhones and recycling them for new products taps its robot, Daisy, as a key player. Daisy is designed to open, dismantle and strip out those parts of an iPhone that contain up to 14 different minerals. The chosen parts are then shipped to mineral recyclers. The robot is capable of breaking down 15 different iPhone models at the rate of 200 units per hour. In a Reuters story this week, Apple was reportedly already using recycled tin, cobalt and rare earths in a handful of devices, with more to come. Last month, the company acquired its first commercial batch of carbon-free aluminum from a Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) and Alcoa (AA.N) collaboration. Last April, Apple said that cobalt recovered through this process was being used to make brand-new Apple batteries — “a true closed loop for this precious material.” As of April, the company had taken delivery of one million devices through Apple programs, with each Daisy able to disassemble 1.2 million devices per year. In 2018, the company said it had refurbished more than 7.8 million Apple devices, keeping more than 48,000 metric tons of electronic waste out of landfills. The Silicon Valley-based company, whose closed-loop goals are thought of as unattainable by some in the industry, has at the same time acknowledged that the increasing worldwide demand for electronics means that directly-mined minerals will still be needed. With automotive and medical technology advancing rapidly, earth-sourced minerals will still be in hot demand – something that Apple has acknowledged. According to the Reuters story, Apple would do well to focus on repair, rather than recycle and replace. That’s the opinion of Kyle Wiens, CEO of electronics repair firm iFixit: “There’s this ego that believes they can get all their minerals back, and it’s not possible.” Apple’s Lisa Jackson, head of environment, policy and social initiatives, said, “We’re not necessarily competing with the folks who mine. There’s nothing for miners to fear in this development.” The sentiment is shared by Tom Butler, president of the International Council on Mining and Minerals, who told Reuters, “Apple is in an enviable position, because they can do this. Not everyone else will be able to follow suit.”
DARPA taps BAE Systems for next-gen electronics BAE Systems has secured a contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to develop the next generation of mixed-signal electronics for Department of Defense (DoD) applications.
Battery start-up Advano secures Series A funding Re-chargeable battery startup Advano has closed a USD 18.5 million Series A funding round co-led by Japan-based global battery materials supplier Mitsui Kinzoku SBI Material Innovation Fund, Tony Fadell's Future Shape, and PeopleFund.
Amtech exits the solar business - finds a buyer in Dutch Foundation The sale of the solar business will allow the company to fully focus growth strategies for its semiconductor and silicon carbide businesses.
Saki names new general manager of SAKI America AOI and X-ray equipment specialist, Saki Corporation, has appointed Jeff Mogensen to the position of general manager of SAKI America, Inc.
26 of 33 IC products forecast to demonstrate positive growth in 2020 The number of IC categories with expected sales growth in 2020 represents a big reversal from only six growth segments in 2019.
TI to shutter two plants, expand in Richardson In an earnings call to shareholders last week, Texas Instruments disclosed that it will close two wafer plants in the next three to five years, with the construction of the company’s Richardson plant continuing.
BorgWarner to acquire Delphi Technologies BorgWarner Inc. has reached a definitive transaction agreement to acquire Delphi Technologies PLC.
Sanmina ‘We remain focused on driving profitable revenue growth’ The EMS provider recorded 2020 first quarter revenues of USD 1.84 billion, which is a YoY decrease from USD 2.18 billion during the same period 2019.
Philips' looking to increase health focus - ready to part with home appliances Royal Philips says it's reviewing options for future ownership of its Domestic Appliances business. The company will start the process of creating a separate legal structure for this business within the group, which is expected to be completed in 12 to 18 months.
Czech company acquires German PCB manufacturer Gatema a.s. has completed the biggest acquisition in its history to date. The Czech Republic-based company has purchased Germany's Kubatronik – Leiterplatten GmbH Company, a company focused on the development and manufacturing of prototype and test boards.
Eltas new plant paves way for more complex electronics Slovenian electronics specialist Eltas recently inaugurated its new production facilities in Šentjernej. An investment that will see them expanding their product portfolio to include more advanced solutions.
GM: Detroit-Hamtramck to be EV assembly only GM announced today a USD 2.2 billion investment at its Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant that will make it the automaker’s first facility completely dedicated to EV auto assembly.
Indra opens massive radar factory as it concentrates its manufacturing The new factory, located in San Fernando de Henares, will concentrate the company’s entire radar manufacturing for civil and military use.
New production lines installed at ESCATEC Penang Several new production lines are being set up at the company’s main facility in Penang, which hosts ESCATEC Electronics (EEM) and ESCATEC Medical (EDM).
Greg Grace takes the helm as MD of Incap Estonia Greg Grace has been appointed Director, Operations Estonia, and Managing Director of Incap Electronics Estonia, and member of Incap Group’s Management Team.
NA semi equipment industry posts December 2019 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.49 billion in billings worldwide in December 2019 (three-month average basis), according to SEMI.
NOTE increases deliveries to Hövding Hövding 3, the latest version of the company’s airbag helmet, is fully ramped up at NOTE’s plant in China.
Eguana inks deal for residential energy storage systems Eguana Technologies Inc. has entered into a development contract with an unnamed renewable energy company to develop and certify proprietary residential storage systems for distribution through its sales channels across global markets.
BlueRing Stencils picks up Stone Mountain Tool BlueRing Stencils has acquired Georgia-based tooling supplier Stone Mountain Tool.
Bosch increases its stake in fuel-cell expert Ceres Power Bosch has increased its stake in Ceres Power from 3.9% to circa 18%. Bosch’s total investment in the company will be approximately 90 million euros.
Haldex Heidelberg staff urges management to reconsider the closure It was back in October of 2019 that Haldex announced that it was streamlining its production in Europe, a decision that would see the move of production from Heidelberg in Germany to Szentlörincskáta in Hungary.
Foxconn’s Gou: WI plant operational this year Foxconn Technology Group founder Terry Gou is indicating that the company’s new manufacturing facility in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, still currently under construction after multiple slowdowns, will generate products beginning this year.Load more news
