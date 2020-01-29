© Saki

Saki names new general manager of SAKI America

AOI and X-ray equipment specialist, Saki Corporation, has appointed Jeff Mogensen to the position of general manager of SAKI America, Inc.

Mogensen will be responsible for all sales, R&D, application support, service, and operations for Saki’s 3D solder paste inspection (SPI), automated optical inspection (AOI), and automated X-ray inspection (AXI) equipment, software, M2M communication initiatives, as well as the company's relationships throughout the Americas. Mogensen brings with him 39 years of electronics industry experience in various roles, including key account manager, vice president of sales, and general manager, for companies manufacturing inspection and placement equipment. “We are excited that Jeff has joined our team at this time of growth and expansion in the Americas,” says Norihiro Koike, president of Saki Corporation, in a press release. “Jeff has built successful teams serving customers across multiple segments both locally and globally. We look forward to having Jeff lead our efforts to support customers in meeting their manufacturing goals and challenges.”