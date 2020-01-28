© Texas Instruments General | January 28, 2020
TI to shutter two plants, expand in Richardson
In an earnings call to shareholders last week, Texas Instruments disclosed that it will close two wafer plants in the next three to five years, with the construction of the company’s Richardson plant continuing.
On the call, investor relations executive Dave Pahl said the two 50+ year old factories, located in Dallas and Sherman, are the last ones still producing 150mm wafers and have a combined revenue of approximately USD 1.5 billion. The closures are a multi-year project, with completion expected no earlier than 2023 and no later than 2025. The Dallas Morning News is reporting that each facility employs approximately 500 people, and that the factories will see no immediate staffing level changes. Many workers will transfer to other Dallas-area manufacturing sites, with others scheduled to receive severance packages and transition assistance. In Richardson, where the company will focus on 300mm wafers, dirt is being moved and cranes are on site, with the shell of the building expected to be completed in late 2021; installation of tools and staffing will be dependent on market demand, according to a TI spokesperson on the earnings call. In a statement to the Dallas Morning News, the company said the Dallas and Sherman factories "have been instrumental to TI’s success for the last five decades; however, they do not have the scale, infrastructure and efficiency needed to be upgraded to 300-millimeter technology and carry us competitively into the future.” In his wrap-up to his remarks to investors, Pahl reiterated TI’s plan to remain focused on analog and embedded, specifically within the automotive and industrial semiconductor markets, as they are the fastest growing and have the potential to provide both diversity and longevity for the 90-year old company. Texas Instruments has 14 manufacturing sites around the world, including those in North Texas and Maine.
BorgWarner to acquire Delphi Technologies BorgWarner Inc. has reached a definitive transaction agreement to acquire Delphi Technologies PLC.
Sanmina ‘We remain focused on driving profitable revenue growth’ The EMS provider recorded 2020 first quarter revenues of USD 1.84 billion, which is a YoY decrease from USD 2.18 billion during the same period 2019.
Philips' looking to increase health focus - ready to part with home appliances Royal Philips says it's reviewing options for future ownership of its Domestic Appliances business. The company will start the process of creating a separate legal structure for this business within the group, which is expected to be completed in 12 to 18 months.
Czech company acquires German PCB manufacturer Gatema a.s. has completed the biggest acquisition in its history to date. The Czech Republic-based company has purchased Germany's Kubatronik – Leiterplatten GmbH Company, a company focused on the development and manufacturing of prototype and test boards.
Eltas new plant paves way for more complex electronics Slovenian electronics specialist Eltas recently inaugurated its new production facilities in Šentjernej. An investment that will see them expanding their product portfolio to include more advanced solutions.
GM: Detroit-Hamtramck to be EV assembly only GM announced today a USD 2.2 billion investment at its Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant that will make it the automaker’s first facility completely dedicated to EV auto assembly.
Indra opens massive radar factory as it concentrates its manufacturing The new factory, located in San Fernando de Henares, will concentrate the company’s entire radar manufacturing for civil and military use.
New production lines installed at ESCATEC Penang Several new production lines are being set up at the company’s main facility in Penang, which hosts ESCATEC Electronics (EEM) and ESCATEC Medical (EDM).
Greg Grace takes the helm as MD of Incap Estonia Greg Grace has been appointed Director, Operations Estonia, and Managing Director of Incap Electronics Estonia, and member of Incap Group’s Management Team.
NA semi equipment industry posts December 2019 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.49 billion in billings worldwide in December 2019 (three-month average basis), according to SEMI.
NOTE increases deliveries to Hövding Hövding 3, the latest version of the company’s airbag helmet, is fully ramped up at NOTE’s plant in China.
Eguana inks deal for residential energy storage systems Eguana Technologies Inc. has entered into a development contract with an unnamed renewable energy company to develop and certify proprietary residential storage systems for distribution through its sales channels across global markets.
BlueRing Stencils picks up Stone Mountain Tool BlueRing Stencils has acquired Georgia-based tooling supplier Stone Mountain Tool.
Bosch increases its stake in fuel-cell expert Ceres Power Bosch has increased its stake in Ceres Power from 3.9% to circa 18%. Bosch’s total investment in the company will be approximately 90 million euros.
Haldex Heidelberg staff urges management to reconsider the closure It was back in October of 2019 that Haldex announced that it was streamlining its production in Europe, a decision that would see the move of production from Heidelberg in Germany to Szentlörincskáta in Hungary.
Foxconn’s Gou: WI plant operational this year Foxconn Technology Group founder Terry Gou is indicating that the company’s new manufacturing facility in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, still currently under construction after multiple slowdowns, will generate products beginning this year.
Zentech acquires Trilogy Circuits LLC Zentech Manufacturing has acquired Texas-based Trilogy Circuits LLC, a provider of EMS services to military primes and other high-reliability industries in Texas and across the United States.
Markus Jeck to take lead of Enics Switzerland EMS provider Enics has appointed Markus Jeck as the new General Manager of Enics Switzerland.
Hanwha Precision Machinery launches tech centre in Germany Hanwha Techwin Automation Americas' – formerly Samsung C&T Automation – unit, Hanwha Precision Machinery, has launched an integrated tech centre for Europe in Germany to accelerate its global expansion.
TTM Technologies to sell four China manufacturing plants TTM Technologies is executing a definitive agreement under which the company has agreed to divest its four China manufacturing plants – which make up substantially all of the assets of its Mobility business unit.
Incap acquires AWS Electronics EMS provider Incap has signed an agreement to acquire 100% ownership of AWS Electronics Group.
Ampleon, Rochester Electronics ink deal RF power products supplier Ampleon and semiconductor manufacturer Rochester Electronics have forged a strategic partnership to extend the global supply of Ampleon’s VDMOS portfolio of high-performance RF transistors.Load more news
