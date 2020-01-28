© Delphi Technologies General | January 28, 2020
BorgWarner to acquire Delphi Technologies
BorgWarner Inc. has reached a definitive transaction agreement to acquire Delphi Technologies PLC.
The all-stock transaction values Delphi Technologies’ enterprise value at approximately USD 3.3 billion. In fiscal year 2019, BorgWarner and Delphi Technologies estimate that they generated USD 10.17 billion and USD 4.36 billion in net sales, respectively. The acquisition will strengthen BorgWarner’s power electronics products, capabilities and scale and enable the company to maintain flexibility across combustion, hybrid, and electric propulsion (C-H-E). Under the terms of the agreement, approved by both companies’ boards, current BorgWarner stockholders are expected to own approximately 84% of the combined company, while current Delphi Technologies stockholders would own approximately 16%. Once the deal is completed, which is expected in the second half of 2020, the combined company will be led by BorgWarner President and CEO Frédéric Lissalde, and BorgWarner CFO Kevin Nowlan. The company will operate as BorgWarner, with headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan. In a press release, Lissalde said, “This exciting transaction represents the next step in BorgWarner’s balanced propulsion strategy, strengthening our position in electrified propulsion as well as our combustion, commercial vehicle and aftermarket businesses. Delphi Technologies will bring proven leading power electronics technologies, talent and scale that will complement our hybrid and electric vehicle propulsion offerings. As a combined company, we look forward to delivering enhanced solutions to our customers while driving increased value for our stockholders.”
TI to shutter two plants, expand in Richardson In an earnings call to shareholders last week, Texas Instruments disclosed that it will close two wafer plants in the next three to five years, with the construction of the company’s Richardson plant continuing.
Sanmina ‘We remain focused on driving profitable revenue growth’ The EMS provider recorded 2020 first quarter revenues of USD 1.84 billion, which is a YoY decrease from USD 2.18 billion during the same period 2019.
Philips' looking to increase health focus - ready to part with home appliances Royal Philips says it's reviewing options for future ownership of its Domestic Appliances business. The company will start the process of creating a separate legal structure for this business within the group, which is expected to be completed in 12 to 18 months.
Czech company acquires German PCB manufacturer Gatema a.s. has completed the biggest acquisition in its history to date. The Czech Republic-based company has purchased Germany's Kubatronik – Leiterplatten GmbH Company, a company focused on the development and manufacturing of prototype and test boards.
Eltas new plant paves way for more complex electronics Slovenian electronics specialist Eltas recently inaugurated its new production facilities in Šentjernej. An investment that will see them expanding their product portfolio to include more advanced solutions.
GM: Detroit-Hamtramck to be EV assembly only GM announced today a USD 2.2 billion investment at its Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant that will make it the automaker’s first facility completely dedicated to EV auto assembly.
Indra opens massive radar factory as it concentrates its manufacturing The new factory, located in San Fernando de Henares, will concentrate the company’s entire radar manufacturing for civil and military use.
New production lines installed at ESCATEC Penang Several new production lines are being set up at the company’s main facility in Penang, which hosts ESCATEC Electronics (EEM) and ESCATEC Medical (EDM).
Greg Grace takes the helm as MD of Incap Estonia Greg Grace has been appointed Director, Operations Estonia, and Managing Director of Incap Electronics Estonia, and member of Incap Group’s Management Team.
NA semi equipment industry posts December 2019 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.49 billion in billings worldwide in December 2019 (three-month average basis), according to SEMI.
NOTE increases deliveries to Hövding Hövding 3, the latest version of the company’s airbag helmet, is fully ramped up at NOTE’s plant in China.
Eguana inks deal for residential energy storage systems Eguana Technologies Inc. has entered into a development contract with an unnamed renewable energy company to develop and certify proprietary residential storage systems for distribution through its sales channels across global markets.
BlueRing Stencils picks up Stone Mountain Tool BlueRing Stencils has acquired Georgia-based tooling supplier Stone Mountain Tool.
Bosch increases its stake in fuel-cell expert Ceres Power Bosch has increased its stake in Ceres Power from 3.9% to circa 18%. Bosch’s total investment in the company will be approximately 90 million euros.
Haldex Heidelberg staff urges management to reconsider the closure It was back in October of 2019 that Haldex announced that it was streamlining its production in Europe, a decision that would see the move of production from Heidelberg in Germany to Szentlörincskáta in Hungary.
Foxconn’s Gou: WI plant operational this year Foxconn Technology Group founder Terry Gou is indicating that the company’s new manufacturing facility in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, still currently under construction after multiple slowdowns, will generate products beginning this year.
Zentech acquires Trilogy Circuits LLC Zentech Manufacturing has acquired Texas-based Trilogy Circuits LLC, a provider of EMS services to military primes and other high-reliability industries in Texas and across the United States.
Markus Jeck to take lead of Enics Switzerland EMS provider Enics has appointed Markus Jeck as the new General Manager of Enics Switzerland.
Hanwha Precision Machinery launches tech centre in Germany Hanwha Techwin Automation Americas' – formerly Samsung C&T Automation – unit, Hanwha Precision Machinery, has launched an integrated tech centre for Europe in Germany to accelerate its global expansion.
TTM Technologies to sell four China manufacturing plants TTM Technologies is executing a definitive agreement under which the company has agreed to divest its four China manufacturing plants – which make up substantially all of the assets of its Mobility business unit.
Incap acquires AWS Electronics EMS provider Incap has signed an agreement to acquire 100% ownership of AWS Electronics Group.
Ampleon, Rochester Electronics ink deal RF power products supplier Ampleon and semiconductor manufacturer Rochester Electronics have forged a strategic partnership to extend the global supply of Ampleon's VDMOS portfolio of high-performance RF transistors.