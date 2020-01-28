© Sanmina via Youtube Electronics Production | January 28, 2020
Sanmina ‘We remain focused on driving profitable revenue growth’
The EMS provider recorded 2020 first quarter revenues of USD 1.84 billion, which is a YoY decrease from USD 2.18 billion during the same period 2019.
Operating income for the quarter amounted to USD 57.18 million, compared to USD 77.54 million for the first quarter 2019. Net income ended up at USD 38.34 million, and increase from USD 37.95 for the same period last year. "We are pleased with our results for the first quarter. Revenue and non-GAAP earnings per share exceeded the high-end of our outlook. Our focus on operational execution and financial discipline is evident in our results," says CEO Hartmut Liebel, in a press release. "We remain focused on driving profitable revenue growth, lean, high-performance manufacturing processes and cash generation." The company is anticipating sequential revenue decline in the second fiscal quarter, mainly as the result of seasonality. For the second quarter of 2020, Sanmina is expecting revenues between USD1.70 billion to USD 1.80 billion.
Philips' looking to increase health focus - ready to part with home appliances Royal Philips says it's reviewing options for future ownership of its Domestic Appliances business. The company will start the process of creating a separate legal structure for this business within the group, which is expected to be completed in 12 to 18 months.
Czech company acquires German PCB manufacturer Gatema a.s. has completed the biggest acquisition in its history to date. The Czech Republic-based has purchased Germany's Kubatronik – Leiterplatten GmbH Company, a company focused on the development and manufacturing of prototype and test boards.
Eltas new plant paves way for more complex electronics Slovenian electronics specialist Eltas recently inaugurated its new production facilities in Šentjernej. An investment that will see them expanding their product portfolio to include more advanced solutions.
GM: Detroit-Hamtramck to be EV assembly only GM announced today a USD 2.2 billion investment at its Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant that will make it the automaker’s first facility completely dedicated to EV auto assembly.
Indra opens massive radar factory as it concentrates its manufacturing The new factory, located in San Fernando de Henares, will concentrate the company’s entire radar manufacturing for civil and military use.
New production lines installed at ESCATEC Penang Several new production lines are being set up at the company’s main facility in Penang, which hosts ESCATEC Electronics (EEM) and ESCATEC Medical (EDM).
Greg Grace takes the helm as MD of Incap Estonia Greg Grace has been appointed Director, Operations Estonia, and Managing Director of Incap Electronics Estonia, and member of Incap Group’s Management Team.
NA semi equipment industry posts December 2019 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.49 billion in billings worldwide in December 2019 (three-month average basis), according to SEMI.
NOTE increases deliveries to Hövding Hövding 3, the latest version of the company’s airbag helmet, is fully ramped up at NOTE’s plant in China.
Eguana inks deal for residential energy storage systems Eguana Technologies Inc. has entered into a development contract with an unnamed renewable energy company to develop and certify proprietary residential storage systems for distribution through its sales channels across global markets.
BlueRing Stencils picks up Stone Mountain Tool BlueRing Stencils has acquired Georgia-based tooling supplier Stone Mountain Tool.
Bosch increases its stake in fuel-cell expert Ceres Power Bosch has increased its stake in Ceres Power from 3.9% to circa 18%. Bosch’s total investment in the company will be approximately 90 million euros.
Haldex Heidelberg staff urges management to reconsider the closure It was back in October of 2019 that Haldex announced that it was streamlining its production in Europe, a decision that would see the move of production from Heidelberg in Germany to Szentlörincskáta in Hungary.
Foxconn’s Gou: WI plant operational this year Foxconn Technology Group founder Terry Gou is indicating that the company’s new manufacturing facility in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, still currently under construction after multiple slowdowns, will generate products beginning this year.
Zentech acquires Trilogy Circuits LLC Zentech Manufacturing has acquired Texas-based Trilogy Circuits LLC, a provider of EMS services to military primes and other high-reliability industries in Texas and across the United States.
Markus Jeck to take lead of Enics Switzerland EMS provider Enics has appointed Markus Jeck as the new General Manager of Enics Switzerland.
Hanwha Precision Machinery launches tech centre in Germany Hanwha Techwin Automation Americas' – formerly Samsung C&T Automation – unit, Hanwha Precision Machinery, has launched an integrated tech centre for Europe in Germany to accelerate its global expansion.
TTM Technologies to sell four China manufacturing plants TTM Technologies is executing a definitive agreement under which the company has agreed to divest its four China manufacturing plants – which make up substantially all of the assets of its Mobility business unit.
Incap acquires AWS Electronics EMS provider Incap has signed an agreement to acquire 100% ownership of AWS Electronics Group.
Ampleon, Rochester Electronics ink deal RF power products supplier Ampleon and semiconductor manufacturer Rochester Electronics have forged a strategic partnership to extend the global supply of Ampleon’s VDMOS portfolio of high-performance RF transistors.
Trust Automation appoints new COO California-based Trust Automation Inc., a supplier of automation technology for industrial and defense applications, has welcomed Teddy Ross to the company as chief operations officer, effective immediately.
TDK Ventures invests in SLD Laser TDK Ventures Inc., a subsidiary of TDK Corporation, has invested in SLD Laser, a specialist in the use of gallium nitride (GaN) in the commercialization of visible laser light sources for multiple applications including automotive, mobility, medical, and specialty lighting.Load more news