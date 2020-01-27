© General Motors

GM: Detroit-Hamtramck to be EV assembly only

GM announced today a USD 2.2 billion investment at its Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant that will make it the automaker’s first facility completely dedicated to EV auto assembly.

The Detroit-Hamtramck plant will produce a variety of all-electric trucks and SUVs, including GM’s first EV pickup that is scheduled to begin production in late 2021. Following the pickup, GM will roll out the shared-transportation alternative Cruise Origin, an all-electric, self-driving vehicle unveiled by Cruise LLC in San Francisco last week. When fully operational, the investment will translate into upwards of 2,200 “good-paying” U.S. manufacturing jobs, according to the company press release. Currently, Detroit-Hamtramck operates on one shift of production and builds the Cadillac CT6 and the Chevrolet Impala, with a workforce of approximately 900. The automaker has previously confirmed the plant will go dark for several months starting at the end of February, in order to complete an additional USD 800 million in renovations, including comprehensive upgrades to the plant’s paint and body shops and general assembly area and the installation of new machines, conveyors, controls and tooling. Approximately 800 hourly workers could be laid off or transferred during the down time. During a press event at the plant with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other local and state officials, GM President Mark Reuss said, “Through this investment, GM is taking a big step forward in making our vision of an all-electric future a reality. Our electric pickup will be the first of multiple electric truck variants we will build at Detroit-Hamtramck over the next few years.” Battery cells for the new GM vehicles coming off the Detroit-Hamtramck line will be supplied by LG Chem from their Lordstown, Ohio plant. The company has cited the State of Michigan’s support as a key driver behind the decision to invest and reinvent the Detroit-Hamtramck facility. Reuss said, “The support from the state of Michigan was a key element in making this investment possible. This investment helps ensure that Michigan will remain at the epicenter of the global automotive industry as we continue our journey to an electrified future.”